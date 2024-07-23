LB Alex Highsmith Sends Message to Rest of the NFL: ‘That’s What Kills Guys’

Edge rusher Alex Highsmith followed his breakout 2022 season with another solid campaign last fall. He’s now one of the higher-paid Pittsburgh Steelers players thanks in part to his 21.5 sacks the past two seasons.

But none of that is enough for Highsmith, who made it clear that he won’t let the adversity that comes with success impact his determination.

“I’m not content at all with 14.5 [sacks], not content with seven, no matter how many,” said Highsmith while appearing on “Green Light with Chris Long”. “That’s the mindset I want to have, and I want to always get better.

“I think that’s what kills guys in this league, they get complacent. So I never wanna be that type of guy. I wanna always be striving for more and always be striving to get better.”

Highsmith recorded 14.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 20 quarterbacks hits in 2022. He also led the NFL with 5 forced fumbles that season.

The Steelers then signed Highsmith to a 4-year, $68 million contract extension in July 2023.

In his first season after the new deal, Highsmith had 7 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits and 2 forced fumbles.

Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Breaks Down Difference Between 2022 & 2023 Seasons

Although Highsmith remained a highly impactful player in 2023, his sack total did dip by more than half. As a result, T.J. Watt accounted for more than 40% of Pittsburgh’s sacks last year.

But Highsmith argued while talking to Long that he actually felt he played better at times in 2023 than he did during his breakout 2022 campaign.

“There was a couple games I felt like I was rushing really well last year and beating my guy and just didn’t hit home,” Highsmith said. “But for me, it’s just keeping my head and keeping my confidence and knowing who I am. Knowing I had that 14-sack year like I did a couple of years ago.

“That gives me the confidence to know that’s the type of player I am. And even last year, there were some times where I felt I was rushing better than a couple of years ago even though the numbers didn’t show it.”

Highsmith’s sack numbers may not have been as impressive, but he still made big plays. For instance, Highsmith returned an interception for a touchdown in the 26-22 Week 2 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Expectations for Alex Highsmith, Steelers Defense in 2024

There’s excitement surrounding the Steelers offense entering training camp. However, the team must answer questions at quarterback and along the offensive line before it’s taken more seriously as a contender.

The Steelers defense, though, doesn’t have too many holes, especially in the front seven. On July 21, NFL analyst Warren Sharp ranked the Steelers with the third-best front seven in the league.

Highsmith is likely a big reason why. He’s grown into a great complement to Watt. If healthy, the edge rushers have the potential to post a combine 30 sacks in 2024.

The Steelers also hope a healthy Cameron Heyward and a breakout campaign from Keeanu Benton solidifies the defensive line.

Although depth in the backend of the defense is a concern, the Steelers could be significantly better this season in the secondary as well. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2022 prior to an injury-plagued 2023 campaign. Joey Porter Jr. also appears ready to become a star in his first full season as a starter.

If Highsmith has anything to say about it, complacency will not be any part of why the unit doesn’t fulfill its 2024 expectations.