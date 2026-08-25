Former Steelers Starting WR Announces NFL Retirement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson officially hung up his cleats Monday. Robinson announced on social media he is returning from the NFL.

The former second-round pick made the announcement to celebrate his 33rd birthday.

“As I reflect on another year of life, I find myself especially grateful; not just for where I am, but for the journey that brought me here. This birthday feels a little different. It marks not only another year, but the beginning of a new chapter,” wrote Robinson as a caption to a video he posted on Instagram.

“To every love story, there comes a final chapter. Football gave me more than I ever could’ve imagined. It challenged me, shaped me, humbled me, and rewarded me in ways I’ll carry for the rest of my life.

“I came, I saw, I conquered and I leave with nothing but gratitude.”

Robinson concluded the message, writing the memories and relationships be built will stay with him “forever.” He also officially thanked football for his career.

Robinson spent one of 11 years in the NFL with the Steelers. That came in 2023 when he started all 17 contests for Pittsburgh.

He received 49 targets, catching 34 of them for 280 yards.

Robinson also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. He registered three 1,000-yard seasons and made the Pro Bowl during 2015.

Ex-Steelers WR Allen Robinson Retires

Robinson began his career as a second-round pick for the Jaguars in 2014. The team selected him at No. 61 overall.

During 2014, he was part of a rookie class which included quarterback Blake Bortles and fellow offensive playmaker Marqise Lee.

Robinson led the NFL with 14 touchdowns while averaging 17.5 yards per reception in his second season. That was when he made his lone Pro Bowl appearance.

The receiver suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2017 campaign. The Jaguars then didn’t re-sign Robinson in free agency the following spring.

But Robinson landed with the Bears, where he returned to stardom. He had at least 98 catches and 1,147 receiving yards in both 2019 and 2020.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Robinson wasn’t the same playmaker once he came to Pittsburgh. The Steelers started him in the slot mostly out of need but also because he was a very strong blocker.

Despite playing 771 offensive snaps in 2023, Robinson received just 49 targets. He also didn’t catch a touchdown for the first time in his career (excluding 2017 where he played just one game).

Robinson concluded his NFL career with the Lions in 2024. He wasn’t on a roster last season.

How Steelers Improved at Wide Receiver Since Robinson’s Departure

After Robinson’s first season with the Steelers, Arthur Smith became offensive coordinator.

Smith deployed multiple tight end-sets about as often as anybody in 2024 and 2025. That pretty much eliminated the need for Pittsburgh to have a blocking slot receiver.

The Steelers released Robinson before NFL free agency in March 2024.

It took a few years, but it appears the Steelers might have finally replaced Robinson. From a blocking perspective, the team still might not have a high-caliber blocking receiver in the slot. But D.K. Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard are all new additions since Robinson played in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers would love to see all four wideouts have more production on the stat sheet than Robinson did in 2023.

Over his entire career, Robinson played in 139 games. He registered 565 catches, 7,058 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.