Possible Steelers Secondary Fit Traded to AFC East: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw another AFC contender add a defensive playmaker hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the Buffalo Bills acquired safety Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans.

“Trade! The Titans are sending standout safety Amani Hooker to the Bills,” wrote Pelissero on X.

Other NFL insiders also reported Hooker landing with the Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Buffalo agreed to send a second-round pick to Tennessee for Hooker.

Hooker was probably more of a pipe dream and/or luxury trade target for the Steelers. While he certainly would have helped the Pittsburgh secondary, the team has other bigger needs than safety.

Still, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo included the Titans safety on his list of potential Steelers trade targets Friday because of his ability to play multiple different positions.

Hooker leads the NFL with five interceptions, including three against Joe Burrow last week. His versatility is intriguing: He can play in the post, split-field coverages, nickel and dime,” wrote DeFabo. “This would likely come with a big price tag but would also add a playmaker to a secondary that’s been the one questionable part of the Steelers’ defense.”

The Bills landed Hooker, along with a fifth-round pick, for a second-rounder. What year those draft picks will be in were not immediately specified.