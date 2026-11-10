Bengals Won’t Have New Edge Rusher for Steelers Matchup After All: Reports

There’s a plot twist to the 2026 NFL trade deadline that will impact the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After reportedly agreeing to acquire edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie from the Philadelphia Eagles hours before the trade deadline, the Cincinnati Bengals have backed out of the deal.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the Bengals cancelling the trade.

“BREAKING: Plot twist! The Bengals and Eagles deal for DE Arnold Ebiketie has fallen through and will not happen, per sources,” wrote Schultz on X.

“The trade falling through is not physical or performance related, per sources.”

BREAKING: Plot twist! The #Bengals and #Eagles deal for DE Arnold Ebiketie has fallen through and will not happen, per sources.The trade falling through is not physical or performance related, per sources. https://t.co/poSj3XWICv pic.twitter.com/DVB6815cTr— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported the trade won’t happen. Rapoport wrote the Bengals backed out of the deal because of the loss of a compensatory pick that would come after the deal.

“The Bengals have now called off this trade with an eye toward keeping a future comp pick they would’ve lost with this deal,” wrote Rapoport. “Agreement was reached, but not official.”

The #Bengals have now called off this trade with an eye toward keeping a future comp pick they would've lost with this deal. Agreement was reached, but not official. https://t.co/Fhe51RD7TP— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2026

The original agreement was that the Bengals were sending a 2027 sixth-round pick to Philadelphia for Ebiketie.

Bengals Cancel Trade Because of Compensatory Pick: Report

Cincinnati backed out of trading for Ebiketie roughly an hour after Over the Cap’s Nick Korte explained the future impact the deal was going to have on the Bengals.

“Arnold Ebiketie was signed as a compensatory free agent by the Eagles,” wrote Korte. “The Bengals lost 3 CFAs and signed 2 (Cordell Volson not qualifying), thus while they gain a 2027 6th rounder, they lose a 2027 3rd comp pick that was via Trey Henderickson going to Baltimore.”

Rapoport reposted that summary from Korte after reporting the Bengals were cancelling the trade.

Here is the explanation… https://t.co/TRaD9XpATb— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2026

In summary, the Bengals aren’t acquiring edge rusher help — at least not in Ebiketie — because they want to keep a future third-round compensatory selection.