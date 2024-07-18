Steelers’ Arthur Smith Rejected AFC Foe Before Joining Pittsburgh Staff: Reports

The Pittsburgh Steelers identified Arthur Smith as their preferred choice for offensive coordinator this offseason. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported the feeling was more than mutual.

Russini wrote that Smith was one of the coaches the New York Jets spoke to about “possibly being part of the play-calling process.” Smith, though, ultimately chose to join the Steelers coaching staff instead.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on July 17 that “Smith wasn’t interested” in the position with the Jets “in part because the role wasn’t clear.”

“The job Smith now has — Steelers offensive coordinator — is the one Smith wanted,” Florio wrote. “Once it was offered, that was that.”

The past three years, Smith served as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to that, he spent a decade on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff. That decade included a two-year stint as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2019-20.

Arthur Smith Entering First Season as Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator

NFL pundits argued the Steelers needed to hire an innovative offensive coordinator, perhaps a coach from the Sean McVay tree. Instead, the Steelers went a route they’ve gone in the past, hiring an ex-head coach.

While that was “uninspiring” to some, he appears to be a great fit on paper. It should also be encouraging to Steelers fans that he identified Pittsburgh as the offense he wanted to coach.

Smith also made that decision before the team’s upgrades at quarterback.

During the two years Smith served as the Titans offensive coordinator, Tennessee finished top 10 in rushing attempts. They were second in rushing attempts during the 2020 season.

The Titans were second in rushing yards and second or third in yards per carry both seasons as well.

Establishing that kind of ground attack is something the Steelers hope to do this fall. The running game has been a strong part of the organization’s history, but the Steelers haven’t finished better than 13th in rushing yards since the team’s last Super Bowl appearance.

What to Expect From Smith’s Steelers Offense

Smith’s offense in Tennessee featured Derrick Henry. That greatly helped the unit become one of the best rushing attacks in the league.

Smith doesn’t have an All-Pro running back such as Henry in Pittsburgh. But the backfield duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren is expected to receive plenty of touches.

Initially, the plan of a strong running game was going to help Kenny Pickett develop. But now the Steelers hope it will return Russell Wilson to the level of play he reached with the Seattle Seahawks.

During his first six seasons with the Titans, Smith coached tight ends. So, that’s the other position group that is expected to be more involved in Pittsburgh’s offense this fall.

Pat Freiermuth experienced a breakout season in 2022 with 63 catches and 732 yards. But while dealing with injuries during 2023, he had just one game with at least 50 yards last season.

That should not be the case in 2024. The Steelers could also involve young tight ends Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward more as pass catchers.

Unless the team makes a wide receiver trade before the season, the Steelers hope the involvement of the running backs and tight ends in the passing game will make up for the lack of a true WR2. The Steelers roster only has one wide receiver who had at least 210 receiving yards last season.