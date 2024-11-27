Steelers’ Arthur Smith Floated as Candidate for Head Coaching Role

Winning NFL teams can sometimes have several assistant coaches named candidates for head coach openings. The Pittsburgh Steelers will apparently be no different this fall, particularly with former head coach Arthur Smith on their staff.

On3 Sports’ Andy Staples included Smith on a list of potential candidates for the North Carolina head coach opening on November 26.

“Smith played at North Carolina from 2001-05 before becoming a graduate assistant under John Bunting. He then embarked on an NFL coaching career that led to a head-coaching stint with the Atlanta Falcons, where he went 21-30 from 2021-23,” Staples wrote. “Smith landed this season with the Steelers, where he has juggled Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback.

“Smith is the son of FedEx founder and chairman Fred Smith. In the great search for corporate NIL money in the revenue share era, that could be quite the connection.”

Smith is in his first season as Steelers offensive coordinator. Under his tutelage and play calling, the Steelers enter Week 13 ranked 18th in yards per game and 14th in points per contest.

Pittsburgh is also eighth in rushing yards and 26th in passing yards per game this season.

Arthur Smith’s Head Coaching Experience

Smith has done an admirable (but probably not terrific) job in his first season as Steelers offensive coordinator. He’s navigated starting two different quarterbacks in different stages of their careers.

The Steelers have winning records with both signal callers — Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

His offense system doesn’t feature an innovative passing attack. So, he won’t be the most inspiring hire of the next coaching cycle if he lands a new head coaching job.

But Smith has established dominant rushing attacks at multiple stops in the NFL. In the past six seasons, his offenses have been ranked in the top 10 in rushing five times.

On three occasions over the last six years, his offenses featured top 3 rushing attacks.

Smith received his first offensive coordinator opportunity with the Tennessee Titans in 2019. In his offense, Derrick Henry led the league in rushing twice and quarterback Ryan Tannehill revitalized his career.

Smith served as offensive play caller when he was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2021-23. His Falcons offense led the NFL in rushing yards during 2022.

As Falcons head coach, Smith posted three 7-10 campaigns, registering an overall record of 21-30. Although ultimately unsuccessful, that previous experience could be attractive to the right college program this offseason.

Mike Tomlin’s Lack of Coaching Tree

If Smith becomes a head coach again, he will be the first Steelers assistant to leave for a head coaching role since 2007. No assistant under head coach Mike Tomlin has ever departed the Steelers directly to become a head coach.

That’s an astonishing fact given the amount of success Tomlin has experienced in the NFL.

It’s not clear yet if Smith is actually interested in the North Carolina opening. Staples’ explanation of why Smith is a potential candidate outlined why the Tar Heels could be interested in Smith — not the other way around.

North Carolina is 6-5 this season. The Tar Heels haven’t reached double-digit victories since 2015.

Smith played one game as a player at North Carolina from 2001-05. He then started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Tar Heels in 2006.

But the past 14 seasons, Smith has coached in the NFL.

Smith isn’t the only Steelers assistant who pundits have loosely connected to a college head coach opening ahead of Week 13. The Athletic’s Chris Vannini named Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni a candidate for the head coaching job at Central Michigan.