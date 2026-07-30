Steelers Reclamation Project Turns Heads Early in NFL Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have built strong cornerback depth through NFL free agency and the draft over the past year. That depth was on full display with Asante Samuel Jr. on the team’s first day of training camp.

With starting cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey both sidelined because of injury, Samuel performed well with extra opportunities at practice Wednesday.

“Samuel got a bump in his volume of reps and responded with two crucial PBUs during the 7-on-7 two-minute drill, including one on a deep pass attempt from Aaron Rodgers to DK Metcalf down the sideline to bring up fourth down,” wrote ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Pryor wasn’t the only media member impressed with Samuel’s first training camp practice in two years. The 26-year-old cornerback earned significant praise on social media during Wednesday’s training camp session.

“Asante Samuel Jr. for sure one of my top candidates for winners of the day,” wrote Baku on X. “He was everywhere.”

“Samuel with a textbook high-point grab,” wrote Steelers Now’s Brandan Howe as a caption to another video from Wednesday’s practice.

“Samuel making plays during 2 minute drill,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. “Broke up Rodgers deep ball for Metcalf deep down the right side.

“Began drill with breakup vs Pittman underneath.”

With the Los Angeles Chargers from 2021-24, Samuel started 47 games. In 50 contests overall with the Chargers, he registered 176 combined tackles, 37 pass defenses and six interceptions.

Samuel missed the final 13 games of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury. In April 2025, he underwent spinal fusion surgery. Samuel didn’t return to the field until November 30 after signing a contract with the Steelers.

Asante Samuel Jr. Shines During First Day of NFL Training Camp

With both Porter and Ramsey sidelined, Samuel had the opportunity for starter repetitions Wednesday. He clearly took advantage of the chance.

That’s not necessarily shocking. Samuel never made the All-Pro or Pro Bowl teams while with the Chargers. But he was a very reliable starter.

Last November, the Steelers took a flier on Samuel after his neck surgery. In seven games with Pittsburgh last season, including the playoffs, he played well. During the regular season, he had 10 combined tackles with one pass defense and an interception.

Another seven months removed from neck surgery, Samuel should be closer to the player he was in Los Angeles.

Steelers Place Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey on PUP List

Samuel could get a long run of opportunities with the first-team defense this summer.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan told reporters Tuesday that Ramsey will probably be out a couple weeks. Meanwhile, Pryor reported Porter aggravated a back injury Tuesday morning.

While the team didn’t disclose Porter’s back issue until this week, he has been dealing with it throughout the late spring and summer.

As long as both are out, Samuel is likely to receive starter repetitions with Jamel Dean. Brandin Echols will also see a bump in snaps at the slot.

The Steelers signed Dean in NFL free agency. They also drafted cornerback Daylen Everette in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Samuel was one of four healthy cornerbacks on Pittsburgh’s official 90-man roster to begin training camp. The team also has six players listed as defensive backs — Devan Boykin, Ahmari Harvey, D’Shawn Jamison, Tamon Lynum, Daryl Porter, and Doneiko Slaughter — who will likely receive most of their training camp snaps at cornerback.