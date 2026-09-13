Pittsburgh Steelers Get Bad News on Star CB Joey Porter Jr. Ahead of Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin their 2026 NFL season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Pittsburgh won the AFC North a year ago and once again has playoff expectations. Mike McCarthy took over as the head coach, while Aaron Rodgers is back at quarterback for his final NFL season.

The Steelers are 6.5-point favorites at home against the Falcons.

Pittsburgh Steelers Get Bad News on Joey Porter Jr.

Getty Joey Porter Jr. is unlikely to play in Week 1.

The Steelers will open their season at home against the Falcons. But they likely won’t have starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. playing.

ESPN NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that Porter won’t play due to a back injury, as he’s also looking for a new contract.

“Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who has been embroiled in a contract dispute all summer, is unlikely to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons because of a back injury, sources told NFL Network and ESPN, and the possibility of a trade remains in play,” the insiders wrote. “The situation continues to raise questions about Porter’s future in Pittsburgh. There is no big-money contract extension for the young star, despite the two sides negotiating up until the day before the season. Pittsburgh does not negotiate through the season, and the sides remain far apart on a deal.”

With Porter still not having a deal signed, the insiders believe an in-season trade is possible. But the focus for Porter is getting healthy, as the back injury is serious enough to likely keep him out of the lineup in Week 1.

Porter was also asked on Friday about his availability for Week 1 and didn’t have much to say.

“I don’t know. I would have to talk to the guys upstairs and my agents about that one,” Porter said.

Porter recorded 52 tackles, 1 interception, and 1 sack last season. He’s in the final year of his rookie deal after Pittsburgh selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mike McCarthy Reveals Biggest Challenge Going Into Week 1

The Steelers will host the Falcons in Week 1, and it will serve as McCarthy’s first game as Pittsburgh’s head coach.

Although the Falcons are set to start Cooper Rush at quarterback, McCarthy said the Steelers are just focusing on themselves. As the veteran coach knows Week 1 can pose a lot of problems for every team.

“Biggest challenge for Week 1 is clearly playing within yourself, especially for new staff, new players,” he said. “We spent a tremendous amount of time and energy of detailing how we want to play schematically, most importantly fundamentally and I think the biggest challenge in Week 1 is sticking to your fundamentals.”

Pittsburgh is looking to begin the year 1-0 before going on the road to play the New England Patriots in Week 2.