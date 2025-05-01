Steelers Former Undrafted Free Agent Sends Bold Message

A lot of NFL pundits aren’t expecting much from the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2025 season. Cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. is accustomed to low expectations.

That’s what all undrafted free agents face when they entered the league. Bishop, though, appeared in 17 games, making six starts, as an undrafted rookie last season for the Steelers.

While appearing on The Christian Kuntz Podcast during the 2025 NFL Draft, Bishop explained he aims to continue to surprise pundits this year. The cornerback also stated it’s the team’s goal to thoroughly exceed expectations.

“People see stats, but I wanna have a bigger impact on the game,” Bishop told Kuntz. “Obviously, I want to, as far as the team goes, I want to win the [AFC] North, get a home-field playoff game first of all, and be able to win here.

“And make the Pro Bowl.”

Besides kicker Chris Boswell, the last Steelers undrafted free agent to make the Pro Bowl was left tackle Alejandro Villanueva in 2018. Pittsburgh’s last undrafted free agent on defense to make the Pro Bowl was James Harrison in 2011.

Steelers’ Beanie Bishop Jr. Deserves More Playing Time After Strong Rookie Season

Bishop was able to burst onto the scene for the Steelers in part because of their need at slot cornerback early in 2024. With veteran Cameron Sutton suspended, Bishop played a majority of the team’s snaps at nickel during the first half of last season.

In Weeks 7 and 8, Bishop played more than 80% of the team’s defensive snaps versus both the New York Jets and New York Giants. Bishop had three interceptions, three passes defenses and 11 tackles, including one for loss in those two contests.

Bishop continued to start in the next two games. But with Sutton back, Bishop played fewer snaps. In the final six regular season games, Bishop lined up for six or fewer defensive snaps three times.

The Steelers defense declined during the second half of 2024. While Bishop’s lack of playing time doesn’t explain all of the defensive decline, one could argue Sutton’s play was one of the factors

With the Steelers not bringing back Sutton, Bishop should play a lot more.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he will make the Pro Bowl. But it might not be as lofty of a goal as it seems on paper.

Bishop posted 45 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss, seven pass defenses and four interceptions last season. If he continues to progress with more playing time, Bishop will have the opportunity to “have a bigger impact.”

Steelers’ 2025 Expectations

Bishop might be the perfect microcosm to describe the expectations the Steelers have entering 2025.

NFL analysts criticized the team for not addressing quarterback earlier than Ohio State’s Will Howard in the sixth round. Without a highly-touted rookie behind center, the Steelers are set to enter their offseason program with Mason Rudolph as the team’s starter.

4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers is expected to sign in Pittsburgh. But Rodgers turned 41 in December and hasn’t led a team to a winning record since 2021.

In 18 years with Mike Tomlin as head coach, though, the Steelers have yet to suffer a losing season. So, while the expectations are low, it wouldn’t be shocking if Pittsburgh surprises pundits as Bishop has done in his young career.

Still, Bishop’s goal of winning the AFC North and a playoff game is setting the bar very high for the 2025 Steelers.