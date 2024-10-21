Steelers’ Rookie Reveals Unusual Plan for His Aaron Rodgers Interception Balls

It was another subpar start for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New York Jets in Week 7. But the game began to shift just before halftime when Steelers undrafted rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. intercepted a pass while the Jets were trying to run the 2-minute drill.

It was the first interception of Bishop’s career. He didn’t have to wait long for his second one.

Two drives later, Bishop picked off another Aaron Rodgers pass and returned it to the Jets 1-yard line.

Both interceptions led to Steelers touchdowns. The Pittsburgh defense also shut out the Jets during the second half, as the Steelers cruised to a 37-15 victory on October 20.

With his pair of picks, Bishop left Acrisure Stadium with not just one, but two game balls for his trophy room. After the game, the 24-year-old already knew what he wanted to do with both footballs.

“I really want to get them signed and framed, for real,” Bishop told NBC’s Melissa Stark in the broadcast’s postgame interview.

Bishop clarified that he’d like Rodgers to sign them. But he seemed to understand that he might not get his wish.

“Yeah, for sure. We’ll see how that goes, though,” he said with a smirk.

In addition to his two interceptions, Bishop was tied with the team lead with 2 pass defenses. He was also second for the Steelers with 6 total tackles.

Steelers’ Beanie Bishop Was Prepared for Aaron Rodgers

In addition to sharing his plan for the game balls, Bishop briefly broke down both interceptions with Stark.

With both picks, Bishop was in the right place at the right time because of mental preparation. He particularly anticipated the first throw that led to the pick before halftime that turned the game in Pittsburgh’s favor.

“We knew how he liked to attack us. Whenever he sees the middle of the field open, he likes to throw those types of passes,” Bishop said. “I just happened to be right there.

“Then with the second one, the ball tipped up. That’s a route that they’ve been running even in Green Bay. I played it right.”

Bishop’s first pick occurred with 1:15 left in the second quarter. The Jets were receiving the kickoff to begin the third quarter, so they had a chance to double dip with points before and after halftime.

Instead, Bishop’s takeaway gave the Steelers the ball near midfield. That was enough time for Russell Wilson to orchestrate the team’s first touchdown drive of the night.

The Steelers then forced a punt to begin the third quarter, which set up Bishop’s second interception on the next drive.