Steelers Show Interest in Speedy Former Rival WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued to do their homework on free agent wide receivers Monday. Former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Ben Patterson has become the latest potential addition.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers hosted Patterson for a tryout Monday.

Patterson went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed with the Jaguars following the draft. After spending spring workouts and about the first week of training camp in Jacksonville, the Jaguars waived Patterson on August 2.

Patterson played college football at Texas-Permian Basin, a small school in Odessa, Texas. At the program’s Pro Day, he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds.

Steelers Host WR Ben Patterson for Tryout

The Steelers have been going through their depth options at wide receiver over the past few days. Patterson is the latest.

In addition to the 40-yard dash, Patterson tested well at the Texas Permian-Basin pro day. He posted a 35.5-inch vertical, 10-foot-3-inch broad jump and 14 repetitions on the bench press.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora called the bench press reps an “impressive figure” with his 34-inch arms.

But Patterson didn’t have the college experience to be an NFL draft pick. Texas Permian-Basin is a Division II program in Odessa, the town made famous by the book, movie and television show, Friday Night Lights.

During his final college season, Patterson posted 32 catches, 678 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 21.2 yards per reception.

Over his college career at Texas Permian-Basin, he had 98 catches, 1,774 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

Steelers Signed 2 Wide Receivers on Monday

While looking at Patterson, the Steelers were already signing two receivers Monday — Cornell Powell and Isaiah Winstead.

Winstead’s representation announced his signing in Pittsburgh on Sunday night. He began his NFL career as a San Francisco 49ers undrafted free agent in 2023. During 2024, the wideout was with the New York Jets during training camp.

Winstead has also played in the UFL and CFL.

Powell joined the Steelers on Monday as well, which marked the start of his second tenure with the organization.

The Steelers signed Powell to their practice squad on November 25 last year. He spent about a week with the team.

Powell began his career as a fifth-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. His only regular season appearance came with the Chiefs during 2022.

Powell won a pair of Super Bowl rings as a member of the Kansas City practice squad in 2022 and 2023.

The Chiefs cut the wideout in November 2024. He finished that campaign with the Seattle Seahawks. Last August, he experienced a brief stint with the Houston Texans and then signed with the Steelers in November.

Powell also played for the DC Defenders of the UFL in 2025 and 2026.

Whether it’s Patterson, Powell or Winstead, all of them appear to have a tough road to a roster spot in Pittsburgh. D.K. Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard and Ben Skowronek should already have roster spots locked. The team also has Kaden Wetjen, Levi Wentz, Brandon Smith, Jakobie Keeney-James, Max Hurleman and Joaquin Davis on the training camp roster.

The Steelers appear to be bringing in extra receivers this week because of injuries the team is dealing with at the position.