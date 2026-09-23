Ben Roethlisberger Explains How He Would Handle DK Metcalf’s Drops

Knowing DK Metcalf has taken the brunt of the criticism for the Steelers‘ offensive struggles, a franchise icon decided to offer the veteran wide receiver some advice. Ben Roethlisberger detailed how he would handle Metcalf’s drops and why he’s confident the issue may correct itself on a recent edition of his “Footbahlin” podcast.

Ben Roethlisberger Offers Advice to DK Metcalf

“He’s probably in his own head a little bit,” said Roethlisberger about Metcalf. “…Sometimes when you start to struggle, the issue is you start pressing too much. You start trying too hard. …If I was talking to DK [Metcalf], I would say, ‘DK, let me ask you a question. How many balls have you caught in your life? Thousands? Tens of thousands? Maybe hundreds of thousands? In your life, probably hundreds of thousands of footballs. You know how to do it. Don’t overthink it. Just play. Just be you. You’re trying too hard.'”

As the Steelers only produced 235 total yards of offense on Sunday, and just 144 by Aaron Rodgers through the air, Metcalf, penciled in as the team’s No. 1 target, caught just four passes for 27 yards. His lack luster showing in Week 2 came after he brought in four passes for 40 yards in a Steelers’ win in the season-opener. So even when Pittsburgh’s offense was putting up enough points to win and Rodgers threw a more respectable 221 yards, Metcalf still wasn’t involved anywhere near to the level a top receiver should be.

Metcalf Already Has as Many Drops as He Averages in Full Seasons

Metcalf’s lack of production isn’t due to a lack of targets either. He was targeted 10 times in Week 1, by far the most among any receivers, and then led the group again with nine on the road against the Patriots. But Metcalf has been either unable to get open enough or he’s dropped an otherwise would-be catch. He has four drops to be exact through just two games, an alarming amount since he normally averages four to five drops throughout a full season.

Roethlisberger’s advice may very well be something Aaron Rodgers employs and it’s also likely Metcalf eventually finds his groove. But even if he eventually picks up his game, it’s fair to wonder if his steady decline from recent years is a sign that he’s no longer able to be a true No. 1 anymore.

In 2025, Metcalf’s first with the Steelers, he caught 59 passes for 850 yards and scored six touchdowns, the second lowest numbers in each category in his career.