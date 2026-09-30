Ben Roethlisberger Places Old Insult on Bengals After Loss to Steelers

Th Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 30-27 win over the Bengals exposed Cincinnati as being the same old team that would often be their own worst enemy, at least according to Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger.

Holding a 24-10 record against the Bengals from his career, Roethlisberger let Cincinnati have it during a recent episode of his “Footbahlin” podcast.

Ben Roethlisberger Still Views the Bengals Just Like Teams of the Past

“There was two or three situations that happened in this game that I’m like, ‘yep there’s the Bungles. The Bungles are back,'” said Roethlisberger, bringing up the moniker placed on past Bengals teams who would litter a game with mental mistakes despite being talented enough to otherwise hang with the Steelers.

“I felt like Joe Burrow could do watever he wanted. That offense could do whatever they want. They get this ball back they’re going to go like it’s scary. And then Roughing the punter Bungle. You know what I’m saying. Joe Burrow fumble Bungle. Like what are we doing . It’s like you think we’re playing the Browns,” he added to his rant.

Cincinnati’s Mistakes Proved Roethlisberger’s Point

And to Roethlisberger’s point, the game was close all day until penalties at inopportune times and turnovers, namely two big fumbles lost, became the separator, allowing the Steelers to claim the win. So while the Burrow Bengals have still proven to advance from the old “Bungles” days of the franchise – Cincinnati did even reach the Super Bowl four years ago, there are still moments that the current group makes the insult fitting as well.

But a win is a win and the Steelers aren’t going to apologize for taking advantage of those mistakes by the Bengals, who can’t go back and change the result now. However, both teams head into Week 4 at 2-1, and in a crowded AFC North, will likely meet with playoff implications on the line the second time.

The next matchup between the two teams will take place on a national stage, too. Pittsburgh will travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals, or maybe the “Bungles” again, as the Sunday Night Football game for Week 10 on Nov. 15.