Steelers Urged to Take Flier on $62 Million WR After NFL Trade Deadline Inactivity

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t add a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline Tuesday. But there could still be an opportunity for the team to sign one for the stretch run of the 2026 season.

The San Francisco 49ers have an upcoming decision to make with former All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk. If released, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo argued the Steelers should sign him to their practice squad.

“Apparently the 49ers are going to part ways with Brandon Aiyuk. Now, all you have to do is sign that guy to your practice squad,” Fittipaldo said on Tuesday’s edition of The Steelers Collective Podcast. “He’s not going not a 53-man roster.

“I know he struggled. I know he acted very strangely with the 49ers. But if you bring him in, and he’s a bad apple, you just cut him after a week or two.”

The 49ers have a two-week roster exemption with Aiyuk. During that time, San Francisco doesn’t have to pay him.

That exemption will expire on Monday, November 23. After that, the 49ers will have to begin paying him millions of dollars.

Fittipaldo mentioned Aiyuk as a potential Steelers target Tuesday after the team didn’t add a wideout at the NFL trade deadline.

Why 49ers Will Likely Part Ways With WR Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan made it pretty clear to reporters last Friday the team has no plans to retain Aiyuk on the roster long term.

“It’s been over for our football team for a long time,” Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “So, I don’t hear much except questions about him.”

If the 49ers were going to trade Aiyuk, that would have needed to happen before Tuesday’s deadline. Therefore, San Francisco really has no choice but to release the wideout to prevent needing to pay him.

Ironically, the Steelers very nearly traded for Aiyuk in July 2024. FOX Sports’s Jay Glazer reported as the Steelers and 49ers were reaching the finish line in a potential deal, Aiyuk decided he wanted to stay in San Francisco.

While that was two years ago, that previous interest may still exist, particularly if Aiyuk is available on the open market. There’s a lot less risk with adding Aiyuk now than there was two years ago when it would have taken a blockbuster trade package.

Could Steelers Target Aiyuk on Free Agent Market?

Steelers pundits stressed after the team didn’t add a wideout that injured receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson will be back soon. Rookie receiver Germie Bernard’s continued development is another reason why general manager Omar Khan might not have acquired a receiver Tuesday.

Could Aiyuk expected availability be another? Based on Fittipaldo proposal and another update from fellow Steelers insider Mark Kaboly on the same podcast episode, it’s not out of the question.

“I was told that that craziness that he did with the 49ers. Doesn’t matter at all to them,” said Kaboly. “No, they don’t care.”

Aiyuk caused significant drama with the 49ers since sustaining a 2024 ACL injury. The wideout skipped meetings and rehab sessions, which caused San Francisco to void millions in his guaranteed money. Aiyuk responded criticizing the team on social media.

One of his social media posts led to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office issuing a misdemeanor arrest warrant for speeding. Aiyuk showed himself driving past Levi’s Stadium going more than 100 MPH.

According to Kaboly, though, the Steelers could still give Aiyuk a shot. If it’s on the practice squad, Fittipaldo would clearly be a fan of the move.