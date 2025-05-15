Former Steelers Executive Joining AFC Rival: Report

Former Pittsburgh Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt will change teams again this offseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Thursday the organization is adding Hunt to their front office as VP of Player Personnel. Hunt is joining the Raiders after three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hunt worked for the Steelers from 2009-22. He was also a front office intern in Pittsburgh from 2005-06.

“Brandon Hunt has joined the Las Vegas Raiders as Vice President of Player Personnel, the club announced Thursday,” wrote the Raiders communications team.

“Hunt comes to Las Vegas from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was part of the Super Bowl LIX Championship team. He most recently served as the senior director of scouting in 2024 after two seasons as the director of scouting (2022-23).” The Raiders are adding Hunt in the same offseason they hired head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Carroll replaced Antonio Pierce while Spytek took over for Tom Telesco. The Raiders parted with both Pierce and Telesco following the 2024 season. Pierce served as the team’s interim head coach at the end of the 2023 season. He posted a 9-17 record as Las Vegas head coach.

Ex-Steelers’ Brandon Hunt Joining Raiders

Hunt was born after the Steelers-Raiders rivalry reached its peak during Pittsburgh’s dynasty in the 1970s. But there’s still quite a bit of irony with Hunt leaving Pennsylvania for Vegas.

Although he was born in Los Angeles, Hunt grew up in Pittsburgh and attended the well-known school, Pine-Richland High School. Hunt also stayed local in college, going to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he served as a graduate assistant for the football team in 2004.

The following year, Hunt began his executive career with the Steelers. He briefly left Pittsburgh to become a pro scout for the Houston Texans. But Hunt spent 16 of his first 18 years in the league with the Steelers.

With Hunt as the team’s pro scouting coordinator, the Steelers posted a 132-75-2 regular season record and 5-8 playoff mark. In Hunt’s second season, the Steelers won the AFC title.

The Pittsburgh native left the Steelers once Omar Khan became general manager in 2022. But he didn’t go very far, moving across the state to Philadelphia.

With the Eagles, Hunt won a Super Bowl ring in February.

“Once Omar Khan took over as the Steelers’ general manager after Kevin Colbert stepped down, Hunt joined the Philadelphia Eagles,” Steelers on SI’s Jack Markowski wrote. “He was first their director of scouting before earning a promotion to senior director of scouting last offseason, earning a Super Bowl ring back in February after the team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Hunt also captured a ring with his hometown team as an intern.

“Prior to his arrival in Philadelphia, Hunt spent 12 seasons (2010-21) as the pro scouting coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” the Raiders communication team wrote. “In that role, he was responsible for scouting opponents and evaluating pro players.

“From 2007-09, Hunt served as a pro scout with the Houston Texans after working as an intern in the Steelers’ scouting department from 2005-06, where he was part of the staff on Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl XL championship team.”