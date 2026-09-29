Steelers Named Trade Landing Spot for Former 1st-Round WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers just scored 30 points for the first time this season. But that doesn’t mean the team couldn’t use more weapons on offense.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wondered if the Steelers could add another weapon with a receiver who appears to need a fresh start — Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr.

On Tuesday, Knox named five landing spots that would rejuvenate Thomas’s career. The Steelers made the list.

“Because of how fierce this AFC North race is shaping up to be, the Steelers can’t afford to rest on their laurels and must add more firepower. Aaron Rodgers has looked far more like a 43-year-old gritting through his final NFL season than the perennial MVP candidate of yore, but bolstering his weapons could help change that,” wrote Knox.

“Brian Thomas Jr. could be the best bang for Pittsburgh’s buck, providing them with a potential WR1 at a budget cost.”

Thomas eclipsed the 1,200-yard mark as a rookie two years ago. But his production dipped by almost half last season, which was Liam Coen’s first campaign as Jaguars head coach.

Through three games this year, Thomas only has seven catches for 88 yards.

Why Steelers Make Sense as Brian Thomas Trade Landing Spot

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Pittsburgh Steelers a potential trade destination for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Trade rumors have previously linked the Steelers to Thomas, but over the offseason, the team acquired Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers also selected Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thomas, though, still presents a potential upgrade. And until the Steelers pass-catchers consistently shine, NFL pundits are likely to keep linking Pittsburgh to the Jaguars wideout.

“The Steelers’ receiving corps has been lackluster outside of Roman Wilson, who surprisingly paces the unit with 11 catches, 114 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on the year. D.K. Metcalf has been particularly disappointing—catching just 11 of his team-high 24 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown on the year—while key offseason pickup Michael Pittman Jr. (5/74/0 in the two games he’s suited up for) looks washed,” wrote Knox.

“With every wideout outside of Wilson failing to meet even modest expectations, Pittsburgh’s brass must make a bold move on the trade market. Thomas may not be succeeding with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his best football should still be ahead him. Getting to play with a 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback within an offense that is desperate for pass-catching assistance may be exactly what BTJ needs to turn things around.”

Knox’s assessment of Michael Pittman Jr. might be a little harsh. The veteran wideout posted two receptions of at least 20 yards in Week 1. But Pittman is dealing with a foot injury. He missed Week 2 and then didn’t look very good in his return Sunday.

Although he caught a touchdown Sunday against the Bengals, D.K. Metcalf has significantly struggled this season. Roman Wilson has experienced some high moments but some low ones as well.

Thomas would give the Steelers a first-round talent at receiver still on a rookie contract.

Would the Jaguars Really Trade Thomas?

Getty It’s not clear the Jacksonville Jaguars are interested in trading wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

As previously mentioned, rumors surrounded Thomas this past offseason after his disappointing second campaign. But the Jaguars were pretty adamant that they weren’t interested in shopping the wideout.

“You think back to where we landed at the end of the season, where our passing attack was, we have no interest in disrupting the momentum,” Jaguars general manager James Gladstone told the media in March.

“We look forward to continuing to build off of where we left things and know that Brian Thomas is a big piece to that puzzle and we don’t want that disrupted at any time.”

That seems pretty definitive. But things could change, especially with Thomas off to a slow start again this season.

There is, though, still the question of cost. The Jaguars could budge on a potential Thomas trade, but they are likely to seek very high compensation. Over the summer, the cost seemed to be a first-rounder. Even if that drops this season with Thomas not producing at his rookie level, a second-round pick for Thomas seems appropriate.

It’s not clear the Steelers would be interested in dealing a second-rounder for another wideout. They did that two years ago for Metcalf.

Perhaps it becomes an option for the Steelers closer to the NFL trade deadline in November. But for now, it makes more sense for the Steelers to see if Metcalf bounces back. Pittman could also get healthier, and Bernard might become more comfortable in the offense as the season progresses.