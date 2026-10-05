Ex-Steelers Player Calls for Severe Punishment for Brock Hoffman Over ‘Dirty’ Hit

Pittsburgh Steelers right guard Brock Hoffman didn’t receive any NFL fine or suspension from Week 3 over the weekend. But former Steelers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko argued he should have.

In response to a video clip on X showing Hoffman cutting low at a Bengals defender in the matchup on September 27, Fehoko didn’t hold back on what he thought the NFL should do with Hoffman.

“How is buddy not suspended for 6 games? This is dirty as [expletive],” wrote Fehoko.

As a former defensive lineman, it’s not surprising Fehoko disliked Hoffman cutting at the knees of the defender. But making the hit even worse, Hoffman cut at the Bengals player from the back/side angle.

How is buddy not suspended for 6 games? This is dirty as shit. https://t.co/HpOpgVi0Ha— Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) October 4, 2026

The NFL fined linebacker Cole Holcomb for a blindside block he delivered against the Bengals in Week 3. But Hoffman didn’t receive a fine or suspension.

Fehoko never played in the regular season for the Steelers but he spent parts of three campaigns with the organization. He was with the Steelers practice squad in 2023 and 2024. The defensive lineman also spent the 2025 preseason with the Steelers.

From 2020-22, Fehoko played in 19 games for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fehoko was never teammates with Hoffman. The guard joined the Steelers in NFL free agency this past offseason and is in his first year with Pittsburgh.

Hoffman was making his first start for the Steelers in Week 3. He also started Thursday night during Week 4. Hoffman spent his first four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Steelers’ Brock Hoffman Called out for ‘Dirty’ Hit vs. Bengals

Getty Interior offensive lineman Brock Hoffman is in his first NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As is customary in the Steelers-Bengals rivalry, Cincinnati fans on X called out the entire Pittsburgh organization and sent insults to the city and fans after the clip of Hoffman cutting the Bengals defender received more than 150,000 views.

Some of those comments were out of bounds. But regardless of fandom, it’s rationally difficult to defend Hoffman’s hit.

The guard’s low hit came on Cincinnati’s interception return against Aaron Rodgers during the first half of Week 3. That could be why Hoffman escaped suspension. The guard lunged at the Bengals ball-carrier, who had intercepted the pass.

Still, the hit appeared unnecessary and perhaps even had intent to inflict harm.

The Steelers are glad Hoffman won’t be getting any suspension for that hit. He’s entered the starting lineup, and the offensive line looks a lot better with him at right guard.

Hoffman wasn’t a regular starter in Dallas, but he gained starting experience with the Cowboys. He started seven out of 17 games each of the past two seasons in 2024 and 2025. Hoffman also started twice during the 2023 season.

With the Cowboys, Hoffman played a majority of his snaps at center but also more than 400 snaps at right guard. He also lined up a little at left guard.

According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Hoffman has been the best Steelers offensive linemen in pass protection this season. He replaced Spencer Anderson in the starting lineup beginning in Week 3.