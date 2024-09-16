Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Offers 3 Words on Broderick Jones Benching

The Pittsburgh Steelers deployed the unusual plan of rotating Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu at right tackle to begin Week 2. But the strategy didn’t last long.

After Fautanu played the first two series against the Denver Broncos, Jones entered the game on Pittsburgh’s third offensive drive. However, the Steelers removed Jones before the end of the possession after he committed two holding penalties and a false start.

Fautanu then played the rest of the game at right tackle.

After the contest, a reporter asked Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin whether Jones didn’t play another offensive snap because of the three penalties. Tomlin kept his response very short but anwered the question.

“You got it.”

Jones committed his three penalties in the span of only 12 snaps. The Steelers overcame his false start on third-and-six, converting a third-and-11 opportunity. But Jones’ holding penalties after the first down forced the Steelers to punt.

His second holding penalty nullified a Justin Fields 51-yard pass to receiver George Pickens.

Broderick Jones Struggles in Rotational Role

With Fautanu sidelined with a knee injury during Week 1, Jones started at right tackle against the Atlanta Falcons. But Fautanu was ready to make his NFL regular season debut on September 15.

Jones and Fautanu are Pittsburgh’s last two first-round draft picks. With that in mind, the team’s long-term plans must include both tackles in the starting lineup. More than likely, Jones’ future is at left tackle.

But with the Steelers more comfortable with veteran Dan Moore Jr. remaining the starter at left tackle right now, the team elected to start Fautanu at right tackle and rotate Jones in against the Broncos.

Fautanu fared well to start the game. But the plan backfired when Jones entered at right tackle.

After overcoming Jones’ false start, the Steelers drove into Broncos territory. On their previous offensive possession, they scored a touchdown, and with kicker Chris Boswell’s leg, the Steelers were roughly 10 yards away from field-goal range.

At the very least, Pittsburgh was looking at extending its lead to two possessions.

But Jones’ two holding penalties in the span of three snaps pushed the Steelers back to their own 33-yard line. They punted from their 49-yard line on fourth-and-12.

After Fautanu returned, the Steelers did eventually extend their lead to two possessions before halftime. But Pittsburgh’s offense never really found consistent rhythm again after Jones’ holding penalties.

Even with Jones on the bench, the Steelers racked up 10 fouls for 78 yards in the 13-6 victory versus the Broncos.

“The first thing that captured my attention was the penalties,” Tomlin said in his postgame press conference. “You can’t produce or sustain drives being penalized the way that we were. We’ve got some work ahead of us there.

“Just from a knee-jerk reaction standpoint, though, that was the most troublesome component of the game.”