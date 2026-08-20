Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Called to Make 180 Turn on Broderick Jones

Plenty of Pittsburgh Steelers fans will be tuning in to Friday’s preseason game to see quarterbacks Will Howard and Drew Allar. After playing well in their preseason debut, it’s intriguing to think about what each signal-caller could do for an encore.

However, there’s plenty of other players to keep an eye on for the Steelers in Week 2 of the preseason. Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney named former first-round offensive tackle Broderick Jones one of them.

That’s not because Jones is fighting for a roster spot. Instead, Carney argued Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy should give the former first-rounder an opportunity to earn repetitions at right tackle.

“After playing a team-high 49 snaps in the preseason opener against the Packers and looking pretty solid overall, Broderick Jones has an opportunity to continue stacking strong days. He’s putting on some weight after his neck surgery, and he appears fully back into game shape at this point,” wrote Carney.

“He projects as a nice swing tackle for the Steelers, but with rookie first-round pick Max Iheanachor’s injury and Dylan Cook’s uninspiring play against Green Bay, I’d like to see Jones get some run at right tackle against the Jets. While he hasn’t played right tackle in a game since the 2024 season, he has nearly 1,700 career snaps at the position and got some work at right tackle during training camp.

“McCarthy and his staff have talked time and time again about having versatility up and down the roster. The Steelers have that along the offensive line, too, especially with Jones. Let him show it Friday night.”

Doing that would make a lot of sense. But it would completely change the plan the Steelers have deployed with Jones in 2026.