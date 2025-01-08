Steelers’ Broderick Jones Gets Honest on Ravens Playoff Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the No. 6 seed on the final weekend of the NFL regular season. That meant a trip to face the 12-5 Baltimore Ravens on the road in the wild card round instead of the 10-7 Houston Texans. But the Steelers drew the exact playoff matchup right tackle Broderick Jones wished.

Jones told reporters this week that he wanted to face the Ravens a third time this season.

“For me, personally, I wanted to play the Ravens again,” Jones said to the media on January 7, via Steelers Now’s Aaron Becker. “I’ve still got a bad taste in my mouth from last game, so I wanted to play them again. I’m glad we get to play them again.

“I just want to go out there and do what I can to help my team win.”

This will be the third time the Steelers face the Ravens in the last nine weeks. Each team won at home against each other during the regular season.

The Ravens defeated the Steelers 34-17 in the most recent matchup on December 21.

Jaylen Warren Shared Broderick Jones’ Desire to Face Ravens in Postseason

Jones isn’t the only Steelers player who preferred being the No. 6 seed instead of the top AFC wild card spot. Running back Jaylen Warren also shared with the media on January 8 that he wanted to see the Ravens again.

“Yes, that’s my personal preference,” said Warren.

Jones and Warren are seeking redemption against Baltimore rather than spouting that the Ravens are an easier opponent to square off against than the Texans. Even still, as the saying goes, be careful what you wish for.

The Steelers struggled to contain MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and 2-time rushing champion Derrick Henry in Week 16. Jackson threw for 3 touchdowns while Henry ran for 162 yards.

Jones and the Pittsburgh offensive line allowed 3 sacks. Warren led the Steelers in rushing but gained only 48 yards.

In the first rivalry matchup this season, the Steelers didn’t score a touchdown. But the Pittsburgh defense held Jackson and Henry to only 111 rushing yards combined. Jones and the Steelers offensive line was also extremely physical, establishing a tone that helped the Steelers post 36 minutes in time of possession.

It might take that kind of performance again to beat the Ravens on the road, particularly if it snows as the weather forecast currently predicts.

Steelers-Ravens Playoff History

Saturday will be the second time the Steelers and Ravens meet in the wild card round and fourth time in the playoffs overall. The Steelers own a 3-1 mark in those four contests.

But all four took place in Pittsburgh. The Ravens also won the most recent playoff matchup between the two franchises in January 2015.

The Steelers have won eight of the past 10 regular season showdowns against the Ravens. During that stretch, they are 4-1 in Baltimore.

But again, the Ravens won the most recent matchup, which was at M&T Bank Stadium.

That loss was one of four that the Steelers suffered to end the 2024 regular season. Pittsburgh lost its last four games of the season for the first time since 1998.

The Steelers will also carry a 5-game playoff losing streak into the wild card matchup.

None of those streaks will really matter, though, when the Steelers and Ravens meet again on January 11. Kickoff for the game will occur at 8 pm ET.