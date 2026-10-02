Browns DE Jared Verse Calls Out Steelers: ‘Ya’ll Garbage’

On the heels of the Cleveland’s 27-24 win over rival Pittsburgh on Thursday night, it was a member of the Browns, not the Steelers, voicing frustration after the game. Because while Browns defensive end Jared Verse was happy to get the win, he also couldn’t hold back his complaints about the actions of the Steelers throughout the night.

“They were talking crazy. I was telling them, ‘You’re double-teaming, y’all sliding, y’all GARBAGE,’” said Verse to reporters in the locker room following his team’s victory.

“I don’t got no respect for anyone who plays dirty and does extra sh*t after the game.”

#Browns DE Jared Verse can’t wait to see the #Steelers again: “They were talking crazy. I was telling them, ‘You’re double-teaming, y’all sliding, y’all GARBAGE.’ I don’t got no respect for anyone who plays dirty and does extra sh*t after the game.” pic.twitter.com/q1kOHiyqw5 https://t.co/PgTvhvgRON — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2026

Verse, a newcomer to the rivalry after being sent to Cleveland from the Rams in the Myles Garrett trade, didn’t call anyone out in particular and didn’t go into much further detail, but his intentions with his comments were clear. He’s labeling the Steelers as dirty and claiming players were taking things too far.

Verse even added more fuel to the fire by creating a new storyline for the next matchup between the two AFC North foes. “It’s going to be a good time when I see them [the Steelers] again. I can’t wait to see them again.”

And fortunately for Verse, he won’t have to wait too long to see the Steelers again. In fact, Cleveland will travel to Pittsburgh for the rematch in exactly a month from when the first one battle kicked off. The Steelers will host the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 1 in a game scheduled to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium.

Despite being on the winning side of his first taste of the rivalry, Verse may also be looking forward to another opportunity to make a big impact against the Steelers. As part of a solid defensive effort by the Browns, Verse only recorded two total tackles, with only one credited as solo, on Thursday night.

Verse, already a two-time Pro Bowler who was drafted by Los Angeles in the first round in 2024, has 10 combined tackles, in his first four games with the Browns. He made 58 tackles to go along with a career-high 7.5 sacks with the Rams in 2025.