Steelers Hint at Quarterback Plans for Bills Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers will conclude their preseason schedule against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, August 27, in a matchup that will offer a final look at quarterbacks Drew Allar and Will Howard.

The Steelers are nearing a decision on the four quarterbacks in the mix for roster spots. The conclusion could be all four players making the team. Aaron Rodgers is back as the starter. Allar, Howard, and Mason Rudolph are battling for opportunities behind Rodgers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters, including Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, that the Steelers “definitely will focus on the two young guys” in the preseason finale against the Bills.

The Steelers/Bills matchup will air on KDKA-TV (CBS) at 7 pm ET for local viewers. Fans can also stream Pittsburgh preseason action on platforms carrying the NFL Network.

Pittsburgh Steelers to Lean on Drew Allar and Will Howard in Preseason Finale

Pittsburgh selected Allar in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Penn State product is off to a sizzling start to his pro career. Allar connected on 10 of his 13 passes in his debut against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the preseason. He accounted for three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground. Allar threw for 153 yards in that game. Howard and Rudolph combined for 179 passing yards.

Allar wasn’t as dialed in against the New York Jets in Week 2. He completed less than half of his passes in a disappointing 17-0 shutout loss. Allar generated 110 passing yards on 23 attempts. After successfully avoiding the Green Bay pass rush, Allar took three sacks against New York.

Howard held his own in Week 1. The former National Champion with Ohio State went 7-for-9 for 86 yards against the Packers. Like Allar, he took a step back against the Jets. Howard completed 10 of 15 passes for 74 yards. He also tossed a pair of interceptions and took an 11-yard sack.

The veteran Rudolph doesn’t have much to prove at this point. He missed on just one of his 11 attempts in the first game of the preseason. He didn’t suit up last week. Rudolph is likely locked into the backup quarterback gig. That will leave Allar and Howard battling for the opportunity to hold a clipboard behind him.

Can Allar and Howard Both Make the Team?

It’s rare for teams to carry four quarterbacks, but it’s not unheard of. Just last season, the Cleveland Browns opened the year with four signal callers on the roster. Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett headlined the group. Rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel also made the final cut.

Pittsburgh is in a similar situation. The team has an aging starter in Rodgers who will not be back in 2027. Rudolph is also a pending free agent. Keeping both Allar and Howard gives the organization multiple options next season.