Steelers Urged to Make Serious Play for $27 Million Corner

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of their best defenses in years this season. But similar to the past two years, the Steelers will once again face questions at cornerback this offseason. That could make a young free agent such as Byron Murphy an intriguing option in March.

At least that’s what the Bleacher Report NFL scouting department proposed. The BR team argued on November 11 that the Steelers should target Murphy this offseason.

“The Steelers signed Donte Jackson this offseason and he’s been a strong addition to the defense. The 29-year-old is putting together the best campaign of his career. Him overperforming his one-year contract is nice, but it means that he could be looking for more money next season and the Steelers might want to avoid handing a cornerback who will turn 30 a ton of money in free agency,” wrote the BR team.

“That money might be better spent on someone like Byron Murphy. The 27-year-old is thriving under Brian Flores in Minnesota. Of course, Flores was most recently with the Steelers before taking over as the defensive coordinator in Minnesota. He would show up to Pittsburgh and give them two corners who can press and play in an aggressive scheme.”

The Arizona Cardinals selected Murphy in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. But he received a first-round grade from draft analysts, including NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

Over his six-year NFL career, Murphy has earned a little more than $27 million according to Spotrac.