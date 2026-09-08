Cameron Heyward Sends Strong Message on Contract to Steelers Before 2026 Opener

There’s been so much attention on quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing his final season this fall that pundits have overlooked other potential Pittsburgh Steelers farewell tours. But ahead of the 2026 season opener, the second-oldest Steelers player Cameron Heyward, addressed his long-term future.

Heyward stopped short of calling the 2026 campaign his final season. But it could be, depending on how the defensive lineman physically feels in January.

“You gotta see how the body feels. I’ve got 17 games, hopefully more, in me,” said Heyward to Eisen on Tuesday, via Steelers Depot’s Troy Montgomery. “We’ll see how we do after this long playoff run we have.”

But Heyward did say one thing definitively — the defensive lineman won’t be playing beyond his current contract, which expires after the 2027 season.

“I don’t like to jump the gun. But I will say, if this is not my last year, next year will definitely be my last year because, I have to say, we’re not signing anymore contracts after this.”

Heyward pushed for a new contract last offseason. The All-Pro defensive lineman received one but the immediate pay increases were in the form of incentives, not guarantees.

However, Heyward will see his base salary increase from $1.3 million this fall to $8 million next season.

Cameron Heyward Reveals Future Playing Plans With Steelers

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward addressed his long-term future on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday.

Heyward might have to be an All-Pro again this fall for the chance to finish his contract in Pittsburgh. That’s because the Steelers have a potential out in his contract.

His cap hit is going to rise by about $10 million for the 2027 campaign. To justify that hit, Heyward will have to be playing at a high level still entering next year.

If the Steelers release Heyward this offseason, the team will accept just a $7.475 million dead cap hit.

That’s obviously not an ideal conclusion for a 15-year veteran. Should the writing be on the wall about a pending release, Heyward could retire to avoid the team needing to release him.

But all of that depends on how Heyward does this fall.

Through 2025, though, he’s continued to be an elite player. Last season, he made second-team All-Pro with 78 combined tackles, including nine for loss. Heyward also had nine quarterback hits, six pass defenses and 3.5 sacks.

Heyward has improved with age throughout his career. He made his first All-Pro team and Pro Bowl at 28 years old in 2017. Since then, he’s made first-team All-Pro four times, second-team All-Pro twice and seven Pro Bowls.

Heyward has done that over the past nine season. That came after not receiving any post-season accolades in his first six campaigns.

The defensive lineman is already in second place in Steelers history with 228 games played. If he plays in all 17 games this season and returns for 2027, Heyward would need to appear in five more contests during 2027 to become the franchise leader in games played.

Ben Roethlisberger currently holds that record with 249 games.