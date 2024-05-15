Cameron Heyward to Put Steelers on Notice With OTA Absence: Report

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has never missed an offseason program. But he apparently will in 2024.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on May 15 that Heyward “has not attended voluntary offseason workouts” this year and doesn’t “plan to attend OTAs” as he desires to sign a new contract with the team.

“Heyward plans to play several more years and is healthy from last year’s core muscle injury, a source told Fowler,” wrote Pryor.

Heyward’s current deal expires at the end of the 2024 season.

Drafted at No. 31 overall in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, Heyward has played his entire career with the Steelers. He’s made first-team All-Pro three times and second-team All-Pro once. Heyward is also a five-time Pro Bowler.

But he missed making the Pro Bowl last season for the first time since 2016. Heyward, though, dealt with his injury from the beginning of 2023 training camp and through the team’s playoff appearance.

Overall, Heyward posted 2 sacks with 33 combined tackles, including 6 tackles for loss in 11 games last season.