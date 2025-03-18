Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Fires Strong Message to QB Aaron Rodgers

Plenty of Pittsburgh Steelers fans on social media have displayed impatience with quarterback Aaron Rodgers dragging his feet in his NFL free agency decision. On March 18, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward appeared to join the club.

When asked by his podcast co-host Hayden Walsh about the Steelers quarterback situation and a potential pitch to help bring Rodgers to Pittsburgh, Heyward responded rather bluntly.

“I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t,” said Heyward. “That’s simple, that’s the pitch.

In February 2023, Rodgers went on a four-day “darkness retreat” for self-reflection and to help him make a decision about his future. After the retreat, Rodgers landed with the New York Jets through a trade.

Heyward sounded like he wanted to share more of his opinions on Rodgers’ decision-making process, but the four-time first-team All-Pro mostly refrained.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, you can take however long. I think when you start put teams up against others … I don’t even like to get into that. That’s not my business.

“I will never tell a man what to do or how to do it. But if you want to be part of the group, be part of the group.”

Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Voices Frustration With Aaron Rodgers

It’s not that surprising Heyward is a little antsy about Rodgers’ decision. The defensive lineman will turn 36 in May, which means the 2025 season could be the last chance Heyward has to win the Super Bowl or make a deep playoff run.

Heyward hasn’t experienced a playoff victory since his sixth season in the league. The defensive lineman was also injured during that playoff run in January 2017.

Heyward has aged like fine wine in the NFL. He didn’t make his first Pro Bowl or All-Pro team until 2017, which was his seventh NFL campaign. Since then, he’s made the Pro Bowl every year except 2023.

In 2024, Heyward bounced back to make first-team All-Pro — his fifth All-Pro nomination.

Still, time is ticking on his chance to avoid becoming one of the best Steelers players in history to never appear in a Super Bowl. What Rodgers decides to do for 2025 could greatly impact the end of Heyward’s career.

Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Pitch to QB Russell Wilson Last Year

Heyward’s frustration with Rodgers probably shouldn’t only be chalked up to a veteran itching to experience more playoff success. It could also be an indication of how the Steelers locker room feels about the possibility of playing with Rodgers.

Last year, Heyward delivered a similar message to the one he fired to Rodgers to free agent quarterback Russell Wilson. But the method of delivery was very different.

“I was out at a conference in Arizona,” Heyward told NFL personality Kay Adams in an interview last year. “And then I came back to my room and me and Russ just talked for about two hours. We talked ball.

“I knew he was having conversations with the Steelers. The main thing I did tell him was just, this isn’t the place for glitz and glamor. It’s not LA. It’s not Atlanta. This is the place where the gladiators come, and we’re gonna compete every day.

“Just hearing from him, he was receptive to that.”

Heyward is not at all obligated to personally reach out to Rodgers. It’s not part of his job description.

But based on how Heyward’s recruited the two quarterbacks the past two offseasons, it’s not a stretch to say he wanted to play with Wilson and doesn’t want any part of Rodgers.

If other Steelers feel the same way, the team could have a locker room issue should the four-time MVP quarterback sign in Pittsburgh.