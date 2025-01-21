Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Add 'Good Length' in Secondary With Former Undrafted Free Agent

Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers announced signing former undrafted defensive back Cameron McCutcheon.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued to add depth to their 90-man roster to begin the offseason. On January 21, they announced signing defensive back Cameron McCutcheon to a reserve/future contract.

The deal is a 1-year contract worth $840,000 but with no guaranteed money.

McCutcheon is a former undrafted free agent from Western Carolina. He tested poorly in the 40-yard dash at his 2023 Pro Day, but Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora described McCutcheon has having a long body, which is a trait the Steelers have used to build their cornerback room lately.

“McCutcheon’s signing shouldn’t come as a major surprise considering he worked out for the Steelers twice during the 2024 season,” Kozora wrote. “First in September and again in January, the latter often a list of external names the team keeps to build its offseason 90-man roster.

“At his 2023 Pro Day, McCutcheon checked in at 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds with good length of 33-inch arms.”

After the 2023 NFL draft, McCutcheon signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent time on the Rams practice squad during his rookie season. He was also at training camp with the Rams last summer.

Steelers Sign DB Cameron McCutcheon

To the chagrin of a large portion of the fan base, the Steelers have not made any changes on their coaching staff. But the organization has steadily added players to their offseason roster.

On January 20, the Steelers brought back veteran running back Jonathan Ward on a reserve deal. On January 14, the Steelers signed 17 other players to the same type of offseason contract.

McCutcheon appeared in 22 games during his college career at Western Carolina. He posted 79 tackles, including 48 solos and 4.5 tackles for loss. McCutcheon also had eight pass defenses, two interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game.

Including McCutcheon, the Steelers have signed four defensive backs to reserve/future contracts. On January 14, the team inked defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe, D’Shawn Jamison and Kyler McMichael to offseason deals.

Like McCutcheon, Bledsoe, Jamison and McMichael are also former undrafted free agents.

Steelers Face Offseason Question at CB

The Steelers didn’t have a lot of depth at cornerback throughout 2024. So, it makes sense they have made that position a priority early in the offseason.

The team could also have a lot of turnover at the position for a second straight offseason. Donte Jackson, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre, and C.J. Henderson are all cornerbacks set to be free agents in March for the Steelers.

The biggest question the Steelers face at cornerback this offseason is how they will replace Jackson. The 29-year-old started 15 games opposite Joey Porter Jr.’s spot in 2024.

McCutcheon has played outside cornerback in the NFL during the preseason. But it’s unlikely he or any of the other defensive backs the Steelers signed to a reserve contract will be suitable for a starting role next season.

Entering the offseason, Cory Trice appears to be the front runner to start opposite Porter next season. Porter and Trice have similar “long” and lengthy body types as McCutcheon.

