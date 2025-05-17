Former MVP Candidate QB Named Steelers Target if Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Sign

Time is running out on the Pittsburgh Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers. But with only three quarterbacks on the 90-man roster, including Skylar Thompson, who the Steelers only added on a futures/reserve contract this offseason, the Steelers are likely to still add someone behind center. CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo argued if not Rodgers, then the Steelers could consider Carson Wentz.

On a list of the top potential available quarterbacks the Steelers could pursue if Rodgers doesn’t come to Pittsburgh, DeArdo ranked Wentz at No. 2.

“A former Pro Bowler with the Eagles, Wentz’s career took a major turn following his knee injury late in the 2017 regular season,” DeArdo wrote. “While his career probably hasn’t gone the way that he had hoped it would in the years following his injury, Wentz has still managed to carve out a relatively successful nine-year career that included a trip to the Super Bowl last year as Patrick Mahomes‘ backup in Kansas City.”

Despite the 2017 knee injury in December, Wentz still received NFL MVP votes. That’s because in 13 games during 2017, Wentz led the Eagles to an 11-2 record with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions while averaging 7.5 yards per pass and a career-best 12.4 yards per completion average.

Wentz finished third in MVP voting in 2017 behind quarterback Tom Brady, who won the award, and running back Todd Gurley.

Why the Steelers Could Target QB Carson Wentz as Aaron Rodgers Alternative

Wentz was experiencing a breakout second season when he sustained his knee injury. Whether due to the knee injury or not, though, Wentz has never been an MVP candidate again.

The 2017 campaign remains the only season the quarterback received a Pro Bowl nomination as well.

But DeArdo argued that Wentz, now in his early thirties, has grown into a reliable backup. That could be enticing for the Steelers in 2025.

“His days as a starter might be behind him, but it appears that the now-32-year-old Wentz has settled into the next phase of his career as a reliable backup,” DeArdo wrote. “Wentz’s experience (he has 95 career starts under his belt), solid career numbers (that includes 153 touchdowns against just 67 picks) and professionalism should make him an attractive option for Pittsburgh if Rodgers doesn’t sign.”

DeArdo didn’t make it clear if he would advocate for Wentz to start instead of Mason Rudolph in Pittsburgh. But Wentz would enter the current Steelers quarterback room the most experienced veteran of the group.

In 98 NFL games, Wentz has thrown 153 touchdowns versus 67 interceptions while averaging 6.7 yards per pass. As a starter, Wentz has posted a 47-46-1 record.

Would the Steelers Prefer Wentz Over Kirk Cousins?

The obvious question in the hypothetical DeArdo proposed is if the Steelers would pursue Wentz over Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Kirk Cousins.

DeArdo only included free agents on his list of potential Steelers quarterback targets if Rodgers doesn’t sign. But the best “available” quarterback is likely Cousins, who is reportedly on the trade block this spring.

The Falcons are set to start second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and have Cousins serve as his backup.

If the Steelers could land Cousins cheaply, he’s a better option than Wentz. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 21 the Falcons have asked any potential acquiring team for Cousins to pay $20 million of the $37.5 million guaranteed money remaining on the quarterback’s contract.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot responded, saying that report was “inaccurate” but suggested only the amount they were asking for was wrong.

To get Cousins, it would cost the Steelers a draft pick and at least a small chunk of change. If Rodgers doesn’t sign, it’s possible the Steelers will prefer to sign Wentz cheaply and allow him to compete with Rudolph for the starting job.