Former Steelers Undrafted Free Agent Finds New NFL Team

Undrafted rookie tight end Chamon Metayer wasn’t able to last long enough with the Pittsburgh Steelers to attend training camp at Latrobe. But he will get a shot at an NFL training camp nonetheless.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Carolina Panthers signed Metayer on Friday. In a corresponding move, the Panthers announced placing wide receiver Chris Brazzell II on injured reserve.

Metayer was one of two tight ends the Steelers signed in undrafted free agency following the 2026 NFL Draft. The other tight end — Lake McRee — is still with the Steelers at training camp.

The team released Metayer to create roster space to sign linebacker Jamin Davis and veteran tight end Robert Tonyan on June 4.

In 43 college games, Metayer had 94 catches, 971 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns over four seasons. The tight end registered 38 receptions, 375 receiving yards and four scores as a senior at Arizona State in 2025.