Steelers Cut Ties With WR Day After Leaving Practice on Cart

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a change at wide receiver the day after wideout Cole Burgess left practice with an injury.

The Steelers announced Tuesday they waived Burgess. They then signed Jakobie Keeney-James to take his spot on the roster.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor and other Steelers insiders reported the move on social media before the Steelers made their official announcement.

“The Steelers have waived/injured WR Cole Burgess, who left practice on a cart yesterday after appearing to sustain a knee injury,” wrote Pryor. “In his place, the team signed WR Jakobie Keeney-James.”

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora reported Burgess suffered his injury during a 7-on-7 drill in Monday’s practice. Reporters in attendance saw him holding his left knee while he left the field on a cart.

With Keeney-James replacing Burgess, the Steelers still have 12 wide receivers on their training camp roster.