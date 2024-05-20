Steelers Key Defensive Starter Pegged Potential Cut Candidate

Veteran linebacker Cole Holcomb didn’t play a down for the Pittsburgh Steelers after Week 9 last season because of a serious knee injury. Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon wondered on May 19 if Holcomb would ever play another snap for the Steelers.

Kenyon included the inside linebacker on a list of the best players “who could still be cut” from their NFL teams this offseason.

“The most unfortunate part of Cole Holcomb’s season-ending knee injury is that it might lead to his release,” Kenyon wrote. “This offseason, the Steelers signed high-priced Patrick Queen and added Payton Wilson in the draft.

“Pittsburgh may simply move in a new direction away from Holcomb, who posted 54 tackles in eight appearances last season.”

Holcomb was a strong addition in the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense during the first half of last season. But as Kenyon noted, the Steelers made even more adds at inside linebacker this offseason.

In free agency, Pittsburgh signed Patrick Queen to a record-setting contract. Then during the third round of the NFL draft, the Steelers selected NC State’s Payton Wilson.

The Steelers also still have Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson for inside linebacker depth.

Could Knee Injury, Cap Hit Lead to Steelers Releasing Cole Holcomb?

Holcomb may not have been on his way to All-Pro or Pro Bowl recognition, but he was experiencing a strong start to the 2023 season. Before his injury ruled him out for the season, he was tied for the team lead in tackles and was fifth for Pittsburgh in defensive snaps.

The linebacker was very valuable from a cap perspective as well. Holcomb had just a $2.72 million cap hit during 2023.

But with his backloaded contract, the veteran’s cap hit rises to $7.64 million for the final two seasons of the deal. The Steelers could release him this offseason and save $4.36 million against the cap.

No one wants to see Holcomb released because of his knee. But the NFL is a harsh business.

If the Steelers doubt Holcomb will be able to become one of the team’s top four inside linebackers again during 2024, then Pittsburgh may prefer to have the addition cap space.

Holcomb sustained his knee injury on November 2 against the Tennessee Titans. He finished the season with 54 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 2 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles in eight games.

When Will Holcomb be Able to Return?

How quickly Holcomb is able to get back on the field could impact his status as a cut candidate. But it’s currently unclear exactly when he will be healthy enough to return.

The Steelers simply called Holcomb’s ailment a knee injury when they ruled him out for the season. The team has not provided any updates, but ESPN’s Brooke Pryor suggested on May 8 that multiple parts of the knee could be involved in the injury.

“My understanding is it’s not just a simple ACL tear, and they’re being very vague on what the specific injury is,” said Pryor while appearing on The Adam Gold Show.

Pryor also said that Holcomb’s return timeline “isn’t quite clear.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo argued on May 8 that at the very least, it doesn’t appear the veteran linebacker will be available at the beginning of the season.

“Based on their moves in free agency and the draft I am betting they are not counting on much of a contribution from Holcomb this season, if at all,” Fittipaldo wrote as an answer in a fan chat.

“If Holcomb does play this season I don’t think it will be early in the season.”

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora reported on March 19 that Holcomb posted a workout video to Instagram. But the workout involved just his upper body.

How quickly Holcomb is working out his lower body again could impact whether he remains on the Steelers roster this season.