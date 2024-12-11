Steelers Get Good News on Injury Front: Report

Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers received positive news on injury linebacker Cole Holcomb.

After overcoming an early spell of offensive line injuries and Russell Wilson’s calf ailment, the Pittsburgh Steelers have experienced relatively good health on the injury front. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac had more good news on Steelers injured linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Dulac suggested in his weekly fan chat on December 11 that Holcomb is nearing a return.

“I was asked last week about the health of ILB Cole Holcomb, and how he’s coming along, and I said I didn’t know but I would check,” Dulac wrote. “Well, I can at least tell you his recovery has been outstanding and, to me, from what I’ve seen, I wouldn’t be surprised if they add him back to the roster soon.

“At this stage of the season, imagine what fresh legs can do for the depth on the inside.”

Holcomb suffered a knee injury against the Tennessee Titans on November 2 last year. At the time, Holcomb was leading the Steelers with 54 combined tackles.

He has not played since then.

Steelers’ Cole Holcomb Nearing Return?

The Steelers made it clear early in NFL free agency that they weren’t going to count on Holcomb playing a large role in 2024. Pittsburgh signed inside linebacker Patrick Queen to the largest free agency deal in franchise history.

Furthermore, the Steelers selected inside linebacker Payton Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

But the Steelers still retained Holcomb. They could have released him and saved about $4.7 million in cap space. The decision to keep him could pay dividends soon.

Holcomb may return to provide additional depth to a linebacker group that already includes Queen, Wilson and Elandon Roberts as regular contributors. The Steelers also have linebackers Mark Robinson and Tyler Matakevich on the roster for additional depth and to play special teams.

The Steelers signed Holcomb to a 3-year, $18 million contract during the 2023 offseason. He is set to have a $7.6 million cap hit next season. So, to stay in Pittsburgh, it might be essential for Holcomb to not only return this season but also play well.

What Holcomb Could Bring to Steelers 2024 Defense

Of his team-high 54 tackles at the time of his injury, 2 of them were for loss. Holcomb also had 2 quarterback hits, 2 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles in eight games last season.

According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Holcomb excelled in run defense and tackling during 2023. Only Robinson and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had a better tackling grade (79.7) for the Steelers than the linebacker last season. Holcomb also had a 72.2 grade in run defense.

Those are the areas where Holcomb can contribute immediate if he returns for the Steelers. Roberts is excellent in run defense, but according to PFF, he’s struggled at tackling this season.

Wilson has developed nicely during his rookie campaign. But he’s still a little better in pass coverage than against the run.

At the very least, as Dulac put it, Holcomb will be able to provide fresh legs and extra insurance in case the Steelers sustain an injury in the middle of their defense.

Holcomb has been a tackling machine throughout his NFL career. He posted more than 100 combined tackles twice in his first four seasons. Holcomb has also registered 12 pass defenses, 7 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions in 58 career games.