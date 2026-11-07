Steelers May Cut Ties With $18 Million Ex-Starter at NFL Trade Deadline: Insider

Analysts expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline this upcoming week. But a lot of analysts have argued in favor of the Steelers selling too.

Pundits have proposed potential trades involving linebacker Alex Highsmith and quarterback Mason Rudolph. None of them make a lot of sense with the Steelers contending.

But Friday, NFL insider Albert Breer pitched a different player the Steelers could move on from in a seller’s move — backup veteran linebacker Cole Holcomb.

“There’s the Steelers, who, again, are sniffing around at receiver, and could deal veteran LB Cole Holcomb,” wrote Breer.

Holcomb has 11 games for the Steelers over four seasons. This fall, though, the linebacker has strictly been a reserve role and played on special teams.

In eight games, Holcomb has eight combined tackles — four solos and four assists.

Holcomb is in his eighth NFL season, fourth with the Steelers. He has started 59 contests and could be a useful addition to a contender if the Steelers decided to shop him.

According to Spotrac, he has earned about $18 million in his professional career.

Could Steelers Trade LB Cole Holcomb at Tuesday’s Deadline?

It’s still a little bit hard to wrap one’s head around the idea of a team with a 42-year-old quarterback selling anything on the current roster. Holcomb is an injury to Patrick Queen or Payton Wilson away from playing a significant role as a starter again.

But the Steelers have linebacker depth, and Holcomb is a veteran on an affordable deal. Pittsburgh could recoup a draft pick for him at the deadline and not lose a lot on defense if the team’s inside linebackers stay healthy.

The veteran is signed through the 2027 campaign. Perhaps that raises his value on the trade market slightly too because he isn’t a rental player.