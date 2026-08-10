Steelers Part Ways With Big, Fast WR 2 Days After Claiming Him Off Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made another change at wide receiver Sunday. The move came less than 48 hours after the team’s latest receiver move, and both transactions involved Colton Dowell.

Two days after claiming Dowell off waivers, the Steelers waived the wideout Sunday according to the NFL transaction wire. To replace him, the team has appeared to sign former San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets wideout Isaiah Winstead.

Winstead’s representation, Fifth Quarter Sports Management, announced his signing on Instagram.

Winstead has never played in an NFL regular season game. His most recent opportunity in the league came with the Jets during 2024 training camp.

This past spring, the receiver played for the Louisville Kings of the UFL.

Meanwhile, Dowell heads back to waivers. The Steelers claimed the wideout Friday after the 49ers released him.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Dowell received praise for his size, speed and ball skills during the 2023 draft process.

Steelers Release Colton Dowell

The phrase “staying only for a cup of coffee” exists for a reason. Dowell barely was with the Steelers long enough to drink a beverage.

On Friday, the Steelers released A.T. Perry to claim Dowell. But clearly, the team had a change of heart rather quickly.

Dowell entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick for the Tennessee Titans in 2023. He spent two seasons with the team, where he played in 10 games as a rookie. Dowell started one of those contests, but in 10 contests overall, he had just one reception for three yards.

After leaving the Titans following the 2024 campaign, Dowell spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. In January, he signed a futures contract with the 49ers, where he stayed until last week.

It’s not clear what transpired to push the Steelers in a new direction at receiver. Without Dowell, though, the Steelers still have a dozen receivers thanks to picking up Winstead to replace him.

Steelers Add WR Familiar With Aaron Rodgers

In Winstead, the Steelers are adding another former 49ers wideout. But Winstead also has some prior experience with Aaron Rodgers.

Winstead was with the Jets last season during training camp. His stint ultimately only lasted 25 days. That probably wasn’t enough time to build much chemistry with the detail-oriented Rodgers.

But that experience is better than none at all. It could help Winstead immediately in his quick effort to make the Pittsburgh roster.

Of course, Winstead is likely to receive more of his practice and preseason repetitions with quarterbacks Will Howard and Drew Allar. That would negate any advantage he possesses as a prior Rodgers teammate.

Still, the experience could only help.

Winstead spent 2023 training camp with the 49ers. Last year, he didn’t get any looks from NFL teams in August. Instead, Winstead played in the Canadian Football League for the BC Lions.

That led to an opportunity in the UFL this past spring. Winstead won the league title with Louisville in 2026.

Winstead will likely compete with receivers Levi Wentz, Brandon Smith, Jakobie Keeney-James, Max Hurleman and Joaquin Davis for opportunities in Pittsburgh.