Former Steelers Playmaker Arrested: Report

Former NFL running back, wide receiver and returner Cordarrelle Patterson played his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers two years ago. It doesn’t sound as though retirement is treating him very well.

At least it wasn’t this weekend. TMZ Sports reported Saturday night the four-time first-team All-Pro playmaker was arrested.

“The former NFL standout was booked into a Tennessee jail early Saturday morning on a domestic assault charge,” wrote the TMZ staff. “He was grinning in his mug shot.”

TMZ Sports added that it reached out to the Tennessee police department responsible for the arrest for more information. The media outlet is still waiting on a response.

Patterson spent one season with the Steelers in 2024. He ran for only 135 yards, but the team really added him as a kickoff return specialist. The Steelers had struggled in that area for years prior to 2024, and the team was trying to take advantage of the new kickoff rules with the addition of Patterson.

The signing had little impact. Patterson returned 11 kickoffs for an average of 21.8 yards. His longest return went for 33 yards.

On offense, he also caught 12 passes for 80 yards and a score in 13 games that season.

Ex-Steelers’ Cordarrelle Patterson Arrested on Domestic Assault: Report

Getty TMZ Sports reported former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson was arrested for domestic assault on Saturday.

Patterson didn’t make much of a difference in the return game for the Steelers in 2024. The team is still searching for answers even with new returners and a different coaching staff this season.

But the Steelers had Patterson at the end of his career. His last All-Pro campaign was 2020 with the Chicago Bears.

From 2021-22, Patterson made the biggest impact of his career on offense. During 2021, he had 1,166 yards from scrimmage with 11 total touchdowns while playing for the Atlanta Falcons. Patterson also had 817 yards from scrimmage with eight scores in 2022.

In those two seasons, Arthur Smith was his head coach. Smith was Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator when the Steelers added Patterson for the 2024 campaign.

Patterson, though, only played 13% of the team’s offensive snaps (110 overall) in 2024. He also lined up for 64 special teams snaps.

Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle noted after Patterson’s arrest that the playmaker hasn’t technically retired. But it seems pretty unlikely he will make an NFL comeback at 35 years old. Now if he does after his arrest, Patterson will likely be subjected to NFL disciplinary action.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Patterson at No. 29 overall in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent his final college season at Tennessee.

Patterson made first-team All-Pro as a returner during his rookie season. He made first-team All-Pro again in 2016, 2019 and 2020. Patterson also earned second-team All-Pro nominations during the 2015 and 2018 campaigns.

In addition to the Steelers, Bears, Falcons and Vikings, Patterson played for the then Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. He won the Super Bowl as part of the Patriots in 2018.

His nine kickoff return touchdowns during his career is an NFL record.