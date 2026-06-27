Metcalf Could Be Due For “Boom”

D.K. Metcalf’s first season as a Pittsburgh Steeler was below average for his standards, the seven-year veteran amassed 59 receptions, 850 yards and six receiving touchdowns. However with new head coach Mike McCarthy Metcalf could be due for a breakout year.

Metcalf Could “Boom”

Matt Bowen of ESPN believes Metcalf could be a boom or bust candiate both on the field and for your fantasy football team this season.

“Metcalf will remain a boom/bust WR3 this season in Pittsburgh under new head coach Mike McCarthy, but I do believe he could produce more breakout weeks given McCarthy’s route tree and the deep-ball throws in his offense,” Bowen wrote. “From 2020 to 2024, when McCarthy was the head coach in Dallas, his offense attempted 328 throws of 20 or more air yards, the seventh most in the league, which included shot plays, schemed play-action and isolation targets at the third level. This fits with Metcalf as that vertical target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It was an element that was missing in 2025, as Metcalf saw just 16 targets on throws of 20 or more air yards.”

Bowen also believes the Steelers addition of Michael Pittman Jr. should improve Metcalf’s big-play chances,

“With the team trading for Michael Pittman Jr., and McCarthy’s willingness to run the ball, Metcalf should get around 100 targets, as he did last season,” Bowen wrote.

“However, I see a greater sense of upside (and big-play ability) for Metcalf with McCarthy’s arrival.”

Pittman Could Expand Metcalf’s Role

Steeler’s Nation writer Julian Blondi believes Pittman could help expand Metcalf’s rold

The Steelers not only addressed their wide receiver two (WR2) spot with Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason, but they doubled down by taking Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Teams will now have to respect more than just Metcalf in Pittsburgh’s passing game. Opponents now have Pittman and Bernard to worry about as serious threats. The weapons on the outside could also open up the weapons on the inside as well,” wrote Blondi.

“The real question is: how can the Steelers ensure both of these talented receivers play up to their abilities? The key is McCarthy’s offense. This scheme will rely more on the pass than the previous Pittsburgh offenses. That means there’s a solid reason to believe that Metcalf and Pittman could find themselves with some high target numbers.”

Blondi also believes that the new weapons could help the Steelers struggling tight end room increase its production in 2026,

“Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington often struggled to get in the game plan in 2025, with Freiermuth sometimes being a completely zero factor,” wrote Blondi.

“With the new weaponry on the outside for the Steelers, Freiermuth should be able to have a much bigger role in the offense this season. The Steelers should have no issues spreading the ball out in 2026 and should not be nearly as predictable as seasons past.”

The Steelers will be looking to improve on their 10-7 2025-2026 season that saw them win the AFC North but ultimately lose to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card game.