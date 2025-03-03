Steelers Floated as Potential Destination for $110 Veteran CB

Quarterbacks and wide receivers have stolen all the headlines early this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But a potential defensive addition is emerging for the Steelers about a week before the start of NFL free agency — Darius Slay.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 3 the Philadelphia Eagles released Slay. Hours after his release, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on March 3 that some of his sources “wonder” if Slay could be interested in signing with the Steelers because of defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

Slay play for Austin when he served as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions from 2014-17.

“Darius Slay wants to play one more year,” tweeted Jones. “His level of play dictates he’ll get a respectable offer and will likely want to go to a contender.

“Slay played for Teryl Austin for four year in Detroit. So some sources wonder if a potential reunion in Pittsburgh could happen.”

Slay started 14 games for the Eagles in 2024. He posted 49 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss, 13 pass defenses and one interception during the regular season.

Slay also started all four playoff games and led the team with five pass defenses during the postseason. He didn’t have an interception in the regular season, but Slay intercepted Jordan Love in the Wild Card round.

In 12 NFL seasons, Slay has earned about $110 million.