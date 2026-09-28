Mike McCathy Doesn’t Hold Back on Steelers’ Darnell Washington

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington experienced a quiet couple weeks to open the 2026 NFL season. But similar to a lot of aspects in the Steelers offense Sunday, Washington woke up in Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Washington led the team with 67 receiving yards on three catches. His biggest highlight of the day was a 47-yard reception down the sideline.

The 6-foot-7, 300-plus-pound tight end caught the pass at the line of scrimmage but broke multiple tackles to break free for the huge gain.

On Monday, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy addressed what was going through his mind while watching Washington rumble down the sidelines.

“Why don’t you give him the ball more?” McCarthy said. “That’s probably what everybody else was saying. He’s unique. You can see it, and it seems like it is always on the sideline. He’s a hard guy to tackle. He’s a tough matchup; he’s done an incredible job.

“I always want to praise him because I know how important it is to him. I know how important he is to our football team. When you’re a new coach, you put in a new system, new operation and program, how you operate. Guys like Darnell who are here everyday, that means the world. He’s been that guy. So, it’s no surprise to see him continue to have success because he puts the work in.”

Washington, though, is more than just a great player to have in a first-year program to set an influence.

“To be at that size and his body comp and what he’s able to do. He’s got natural hands,” added McCarthy. “He’s a natural, what I would call a plucker. He plucks the ball out of the air. He’s a natural receiver, and he’s a gifted player.”

Darnell Washington Runs Over Bengals Again

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington received significant praise from head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday.

Washington has made a habit of putting together highlight reel plays versus the Bengals.

Last season, the tight end had four catches for 67 yards in Week 11 against Cincinnati. There was one play during the second half of that game where Washington seemed unstoppable with the ball.

When the big tight end gets his momentum going, he looks like a boulder rolling down a steep hill. And when that happens, it’s very easy to have the reaction McCarthy had — Washington needs the ball more.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers really spread the ball around versus the Bengals. Washington was one of four Pittsburgh pass-catchers with three receptions. Washington’s four targets matched Pat Freiermuth for the team lead among Pittsburgh’s tight ends.

No Steelers pass-catcher had more than three catches in the game. Only receivers D.K. Metcalf and Roman Wilson had more targets than Washington’s four.

It will be interesting to see if huge tight end gets more opportunities going forward after his big Week 3. Freiermuth arguably needs more targets too, but with his size and athletic ability, Washington is clearly a matchup problem against any defense.

And when he gets rolling, it feels like it’s going to take the entire defense to stop him.