Steelers Third-Year Playmaker Turning Heads at Offseason Workouts

ESPN’s Adam Schefter caused a stir online after reporting Thursday the Pittsburgh Steelers have engaged the Miami Dolphins in trade talks for tight end Jonnu Smith this offseason. Meanwhile, at Pittsburgh’s offseason workouts, one of the team’s depth tight ends, Darnell Washington, has shined.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly tweeted Thursday afternoon that Washington “has looked very good” at the team’s workouts. Kaboly suggested to take his own update with a grain of salt but added that the third-year tight end already looks “quicker, faster and more nimble” than in the past.

“Darnell Washington has looked very good at OTAs,” Kaboly wrote. “I know I always say you can’t tell much from OTA’s but you can tell that he’s quicker, faster and more nimble than his first two years.

“Still got some good hands too.”

The Steelers drafted Washington at No. 93 overall in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Last season, he had 19 receptions for 200 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Steelers’ Darnell Washington Looking Impressive at OTAs

Kaboly has provided the biggest endorsement for Washington based on his OTA performance after the first week. But other pundits have also begun to take notice of the third-year tight end.

With that in mind, analysts are starting to wonder if Washington breaks out during 2025.

“Is this the year Darnell Washington breaks out?” The Standard X account asked on Saturday. “With more opportunity on the table, the former Georgia standout could become a legit weapon in Pittsburgh’s offense.”

SB Nation’s Mike Nicastro hyped Washington on May 27 as a pass-catcher in 2025 if he receives the opportunity to play with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Another in-line tight end who’s dominated that aspect for years is 18-year veteran, and former Aaron Rodgers’ teammate, Marcedes Lewis,” wrote Nicastro.

“Lewis, a first-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006, is widely regarded as one of the top blocking tight ends of all time.”

Washington is regarded as one of the better run blocking tight ends currently in the league. He earned the 10th-best run blocking grade among tight ends from Pro Football Focus last season.

That’s key in Arthur Smith’s run-first offense. If he’s able to also develop as a pass-catcher, Washington could stay on the field more often, and opposing defenses won’t know if the Steelers plan to run or pass.

Steelers TE Depth at 2025 Offseason Workouts

Jonnu Smith is obviously a more proven NFL pass-catcher. He’s coming off a career year where he had 88 receptions for 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Smith also has five years of experience playing for Arthur Smith.

The Steelers need another pass-catcher capable of that kind of production. DK Metcalf is the only receiver currently on Pittsburgh’s roster who had at least 600 receiving yards last season.

But if Washington continues to practice as he has been early at OTAs, the Steelers should second guess their pursuit of Smith.

With Washington and Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers may already have to capable dual-threat pair of tight ends. Both should see plenty of the field in 2025 because Arthur Smith loves two-tight end sets.

The Steelers also have Connor Heyward on their roster. He plays both tight end and fullback along with a key role on special teams.

If the Steelers acquire Smith or another pass-catching tight end this offseason such as Kyle Pitts, then Washington probably won’t receive many opportunities to prove he’s faster and quicker than previously.

There may also not be a roster spot for Heyward.

On the team’s offseason roster, the Steelers also have veteran Donald Parham Jr. and JJ Galbreath at tight end.