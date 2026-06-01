Steelers Day 2 Selection Called ‘Most Impressive’ Rookie at OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers mostly used the 2026 NFL Draft to address their offensive weaknesses. But they might have found a true gem for their defense in the third round — cornerback Daylen Everette.

Toward the end of the second week of offseason workouts, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac heaped simple but major praise on Everette.

“The coaches are noticing,” said Dulac on May 28. “He’s been probably the most impressive of all the rookies here at camp.”

The Steelers selected Everette at No. 85 overall of the 2026 NFL Draft. He was the second of the team’s three picks during the third round.

At Georgia, Everette posted 150 combined tackles, including five for loss in 55 games. He also had 19 pass defenses, including 10 as a senior last fall.