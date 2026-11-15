Steelers Get Devestating Injury News During Warmups on Impact Safety Before Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a starting safety against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh is set to go on the road to play the Bengals on Sunday Night Football in a pivotal AFC North showdown, with the winner taking possession of first place.

The Steelers are coming off their bye week and enter the game with a record of 6-2.

Pittsburgh Steelers Get Bad Injury News on DeShon Elliott

While Pittsburgh was on the field warming up for their Sunday Night Football game, an impact player suffered an injury.

Steelers starting safety DeShon Elliott was warming up and injured his knee and has now been ruled out of the game, according to Adam Schefter.

“Steelers S DeShon Elliott injured his knee during the pregame and has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Cincinnati,” Schefter wrote on X.

Elliott is a starting safety and a key part of the Steelers’ secondary. Elliott not playing is a major concern. Cincinnati has Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who are two of the best receivers in football. Both can also be deep ball threats, which is where Elliott would have helped Pittsburgh’s defense.

With Elliott out, Robert Spears-Jennings will likely start in his place.

Elliott has appeared in 2 games this season, recording 2 tackles. He’s in his 8th NFL season and has recorded 435 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 5 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles, and 5 fumble recoveries in his career.

Pittsburgh Expecting Tough Test Against Bengals

The Steelers and Bengals are both 6-2 and tied for the top spot in the AFC North.

Not only is this a massive game, but it’s also in primetime, which adds to it. Ahead of the game, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy shared his excitement for the pivotal divisional showdown.

“There’s nothing like this division. I probably said the same thing when I was in the other divisions,” McCarthy said before Thursday’s practice. “But divisional football is the best. I love it.”

Although McCarthy is excited, he knows it won’t be an easy game. The Bengals have been playing great football, and the coach knows it will be a challenging game.

“We just want to go to Cincinnati and play the way we want to play, and play the game on our terms. They’re going to challenge us to play the game on their terms. That’s why, at the end of it, you line up and compete. …

“Cincinnati’s in an incredible rhythm right now. Obviously, the individuals speak for themselves. The talent, the production, their experience, I think you can see how the whole operation is going, so they’re playing at a very high level. … This is a challenge for us, but it’s a challenge we’re looking forward to.”

The Steelers are 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.