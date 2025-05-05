Ex-Steelers 1st-Round Pick in Hot Water as Details of Assault Allegations Emerge

Multiple sources reported Monday former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush was arrested on simple assault and harassment charges in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Bush currently plays for one of Pittsburgh’s top rivals, the Cleveland Browns.

“According to a criminal complaint obtained by ESPN, police were called to a home in a Pittsburgh suburb Sunday to a report of an assault,” wrote ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “A woman, who identified herself as Bush’s girlfriend, said Bush assaulted her and took her car keys.”

Oyefusi reported the court records say police found cuts on Bush’s girlfriend’s wrist and on the outside of her right foot. Oyefusi also wrote police discovered broken pieces of a cell phone at the linebacker’s home.

According to the complaint, Bush told police he smashed the phone but didn’t admit to the assault allegations.

Oyefusi wrote Bush will have a preliminary hearing in Allegheny County court on May 20.

The Steelers drafted Bush at No. 10 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The team traded up 10 spots to secure the right to select the inside linebacker.

Bush played the 2024 season with the Browns. This offseason, the linebacker agreed to return to Cleveland on a one-year contract.

LB Devin Bush Accused to Simple Assault, Harassment

The inside linebacker hasn’t previously faced legal issues. But he finds himself in one after an incident during the first weekend of May.

Oyefusi wrote a police report stated Bush was accused of becoming violent with his girlfriend after a verbal altercation.

“The two got into an argument that resulted in Bush allegedly becoming more aggressive, according to the complaint,” Oyefusi wrote. “As the woman began to record the argument on her cellphone, Bush chased her around the home in an attempt to get the phone, according to the complaint.

“She said she was pinned against a massage table in an office and that Bush put his full body weight on top of her before taking the phone and smashing it. The woman left with her daughter to a neighbor’s home, according to the complaint.”

A Browns representative told Oyefusi that the team was “aware” of the situation and was “gathering more info.”

Bush is set to return to the Browns in 2025 on a $3.25 million contract. If Cleveland elected to release the inside linebacker, the team will incur a $2.97 million dead cap hit this season.

According to Spotrac, the Browns added a void year to Bush’s contract in 2026. Therefore, the team also has a $1.44 million cap hit from the inside linebacker’s deal in 2026. That will remain the case whether or not Bush plays for the Browns in 2025.

Steelers Drafted Bush in First Round of 2019 NFL Draft

In 2019, NFL draft analysts expected Bush to be a mainstay on Pittsburgh’s defense for years. That’s why the Steelers had no issues giving up a second and third-round to acquire the inside linebacker.

Bush showed tremendous promise as a rookie. During 2019, he finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

But in 2020, Bush suffered a torn ACL during Week 6 versus Cleveland. The injury ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Upon returning, Bush was never the same. In 2022, the Steelers declined Bush’s fifth-year option. The inside linebacker lost his starting job in December 2022 as well.

In 2023, Bush played for the Seattle Seahawks. After reaching free agency a second straight offseason, Bush signed with the Browns last year.

Across 81 career NFL games, Bush has posted 399 combined tackles, including 26 tackles for loss. He has also tallied five sacks, 11 quarterback hits, 16 pass defenses and two interceptions.

Bush registered 286 combined tackles, four sacks, 13 pass defenses and two interceptions in 52 games for Pittsburgh.