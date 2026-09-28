Bengals’ Dexter Lawrence Refuses to Give Credit to Steelers for Upset Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers left a lot of pundits impressed with their Week 3 upset victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. Don’t count Bengals defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence among them.

Lawrence blamed Cincinnati mistakes, not Pittsburgh successes, for the Steelers 30-27 win.

“A lot of what was going on was self-inflicted,” said Lawrence, via Bengals insider Mike Petraglia. “You watched the game. You know what happened. I don’t think it was anything special that they had going on. We just didn’t do well on our end.”

Lawrence received a follow-up question about giving credit to the Steelers offense for scoring 30 points in Pittsburgh’s win. The defensive lineman stopped well short of doing that, shaking his head before answering.

“I think we made a lot of mistakes and that’s what kept the game close, and then ultimately helped them win.”

Lawrence was playing in his first Steelers-Bengals matchup. Cincinnati acquired Lawrence from the New York Giants during the offseason.

On Sunday, Lawrence posted one quarterback hit and no other statistics for the Bengals.

Bengals’ Dexter Lawrence Fails to Give Steelers Credit

Getty Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence refused to give credit to the Pittsburgh Steelers for their Week 3 win.

The Steelers experienced one of their best offensive days in recent memory Sunday. The team snapped a 69-game streak of not scoring more than seven points in the first quarter. Pittsburgh’s offense finished the afternoon with 30 points and 411 yards.

That was after only having 23 points combined in the first two weeks.

Lawrence isn’t wrong — the Bengals defense made mistakes. But quite frankly, so did the Steelers offense. There was opportunities for the Pittsburgh offense to score even more.

From the Steelers perspective, Lawrence failing to give the Steelers offense any sort of credit comes across as sour grapes. In the NFL, the teams that make the fewest mistakes almost always win.

From other angle, it’s a welcome to the Steelers-Bengals rivalry moment for Lawrence. Over the years, Pittsburgh has beaten Cincinnati a lot because of Cincinnati’s inability to avoid game-costly errors.