Former Steelers Controversial WR Involved in Trade Rumors

Wide Diontae Johnson has already been traded once this year. It’s possible he is dealt again before the NFL trade deadline at the 2024 midseason point.

At least Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued the possibility exists. Knox included the Carolina Panthers wide receiver on his NFL trade block big board on Week 3.

“Carolina’s offense, as a whole, has struggled, and the team recently decided to bench 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young in favor of veteran backup Andy Dalton,” Knox wrote. “The Panthers will likely see how Johnson fares with an experienced quarterback in Dave Canales’ offense before entertaining any trade thoughts.

“Still, the 28-year-old will be a free agent next offseason and could be a valuable trade chip if Carolina continues to flounder.”

Knox named the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots as potential suitors for Johnson.

The 28-year-old played his first five NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019-23. He posted 391 receptions, 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns while also supplying plenty of team distractions.

During the 2023-24 season alone, Johnson accused officials of receiving payment from a Steelers’ opponent, made no attempt to recover a fumble in Week 12 and threw the team’s defense under the bus after a loss on December 16.

In 2022, Johnson reportedly engaged in an halftime altercation with quarterback Mitch Trubisky during Week 4. Johnson also had a “heated locker-room argument” with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick last season.

The Steelers traded Johnson to the Panthers for cornerback Dontae Johnson on March 13. Two Day 3 draft picks were also involved in the deal.

Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson on NFL Trade Block?

Pundits speculated multiple reasons as to why the Steelers traded Johnson.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported that Johnson “100 percent” wanted out of Pittsburgh. Johnson is set to be a free agent next offseason, and Kaboly argued that Johnson wanted to either sign an extension this offseason or go to a place where he could post a huge 2024 stat line to help his leverage in 2025 free agency.

The Steelers also traded Johnson in early March seemingly to avoid paying him a $3 million roster bonus.

The irony, of course, is Johnson landed in Carolina. The Panthers have already benched starting quarterback Bryce Young this season.

Perhaps Johnson will be able to post better receiving statistics with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton behind center. But Johnson had 5 catches for 34 yards in the first two games combined.

Even with Dalton, though, it’s unlikely Carolina becomes a contender. So, the best case scenario for the Panthers and Johnson might be for him to boost his production over the next several weeks just so he can become a viable trade candidate.

In that situation, Johnson would go to a better team, and the Panthers would receive an asset for the future.

It’s still early in the season, but the Steelers appear to be early winners of the Johnson-Jackson swap. Jackson has recorded an interception, two pass defenses, and one tackle for loss in his first two games for Pittsburgh. He has also allowed only a 12.5 passer rating on passes thrown in his direction.

Could the Steelers Trade for Johnson?

The Steelers may be winners of the Johnson-Jackson trade. But they have yet to replace Johnson in their wide receiver room.

Instead of landing a reliable, chain-moving receiver like Johnson was in Pittsburgh, the Steelers added Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins as potential Johnson replacements this offseason.

Those three receivers have 15 receiving yards after two games.

Could the Steelers consider bringing back Johnson as a trade rental at the deadline?

It’s a question worth asking because of the need the Steelers have at receiver. But whether general manager Omar Khan would consider such a move likely depends on the real reason the team traded him in the first place.

Other than his bonus and the desire to post a big 2024 stat line, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac wrote the Steelers traded Johnson because he was a bad influence on young wideout George Pickens.

If that was the case, and the Steelers are still concerned about the other drama Johnson brought during his time in Pittsburgh, then it’s not likely he will be a trade candidate for Khan.