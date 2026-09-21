Patriots All-Pro Speaks out on D.K. Metcalf’s Rough Day for Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is not having a particularly strong start to the 2026 NFL season. That’s a pretty strong understatement, as the $132 million receiver hasn’t produced anywhere close to WR1 numbers.

On Sunday, New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard took notice.

“I don’t think he had a lot of fun at all,” Byard said of Metcalf playing against the New England Patriots. “I don’t know how many catches he had, but it wasn’t a whole lot.

“I think anytime I’m lined up in the post, and I see Gonzo out there at number one, or on the outside, I have full confidence that I don’t really need to give him any help.”

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (Gonzo) shadowed Metcalf for most of the afternoon. He shut down the Steelers No. 1 receiver, as he caught only four passes for 27 yards.

For a while, Metcalf had just two catches for two yards in the game. He also had two costly drops, one of which could have been a key third-down conversion during the third quarter.

Steelers’ D.K. Metcalf Experiences Another Rough Afternoon

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf experienced an afternoon to forget in Week 2 versus the New England Patriots.

Metcalf and the Steelers didn’t need to hear from Byard to know the receiver had a tough Week 2. But that’s what could make Byard’s words about Metcalf all the more difficult for the team and Pittsburgh fans to hear.

Byard is absolutely right. Metcalf looked like he had a miserable day. After his second drop, CBS Sports cameras from the broadcast caught the receiver on the sidelines with his head down.

The receiver is off to a terrible start this season and pressure is beginning to mount on him with the Steelers offense sputtering. Metcalf has only eight catches for 67 yards with zero touchdowns this season. Depending on how one counts drops, Metcalf might have as many as four of those in just two games.

In Week 2, Metcalf created very little separation versus Gonzalez, who is one of the top cornerbacks in the league. It was a tough matchup, but Metcalf is supposed to be one of the best receivers in the game.

To see Gonzalez essentially take Metcalf away for the entire game was quite disheartening to the Steelers faithful.

Metcalf Looking to Bounce Back vs. Bengals

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf couldn’t muster any big plays versus the New England Patriots defense.

Similar to a lot of parts of Pittsburgh’s offense, Metcalf has to get going and soon. While it’s only September, the Steelers face two AFC North rivals over the next two weeks.

The team will play the Cincinnati Bengals and then the Cleveland Browns in a five-day span.

The Bengals defensive line looks much improved, but Metcalf should have opportunities against the Cincinnati secondary. He should also be motivated to keep up with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who often play well against Pittsburgh

Last season, though, Metcalf averaged 49.5 receiving yards in two games versus the Bengals. He didn’t score a touchdown either. Against the Browns, Metcalf registered four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in Week 6. He didn’t play in the rematch because of his suspension due to an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan in Week 16.

With Metcalf struggling to begin 2026, the Steelers have averaged 175 passing yards through the first two weeks of the season.