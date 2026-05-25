DK Metcalf Opens Up on Steelers Rookie WR at Offseason Workouts

The Pittsburgh Steelers added DK Metcalf as their new WR1 a year ago. This offseason has been about the Steelers surrounding Metcalf with as many other quality receivers as possible. One of those wideouts is second-round rookie Germie Bernard.

Metcalf told reporters during the first week of offseason workouts he has liked what he’s seen from the rookie this spring.

“Just how he is as a person,” Metcalf said of Bernard on May 20. “He’s always willing to learn, never has anything smart to say. Always just says ‘Yes, sir’ and keeps pushing.

“So, I mean, from a guy of his stature, coming into the league like that, that’s all you can ask for.”

The Steelers picked Bernard during the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The team moved up the draft board to select the former Alabama wideout at No. 47 overall.

How Will Germie Bernard Support DK Metcalf, Steelers Receivers?

Multiple sources indicated the Steelers very nearly picked Makai Lemon in the first round this spring. But the Philadelphia Eagles swooped in one spot ahead of Pittsburgh to grab Lemon.

The Steelers then pivoted to offensive tackle Max Iheanachor at No. 21 overall.

In the second round, general manager Omar Khan didn’t allow the possibility of the same thing occurring. The Steelers moved up six spots for the right to acquire Bernard.

There’s little doubt the Lemon snafu was embarrassing for Pittsburgh. But the Steelers might have a truly ideal fit with Bernard.

“Bernard is a versatile wideout with ascending production over the last three years,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He has good size, accelerates to top speed quickly and is a smooth route runner with well-disguised breaks and clean footwork getting in and out.

“He can line up outside or in the slot and is capable of running a full route tree across all three levels. He has impressive run-after-catch ability. Bernard’s second gear as a field-stretcher is fairly ordinary, and he doesn’t always play to his size when it’s time to compete for catch space. Bernard projects as an above-average WR2/3.”

After NFL free agency, the Steelers still needed to add a slot receiver. But head coach Mike McCarthy has stressed this offseason the need to have wideouts capable of playing multiple different spots.

Bernard has that potential, and paired with Michael Pittman Jr., the Steelers have two versatile secondary receivers behind Metcalf. Pittman played almost 30% of his offensive snaps in the slot last season, and he could be in line for more this fall.

Bernard Accepting Challenge From Aaron Rodgers

The rookie wideout also addressed the media at offseason workouts on May 20. Bernard confirmed that he’s trying to ask as many questions as possible.

Maybe most notably, Bernard also addressed his early relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“He wants to build trust and so he challenges you,” said the rookie. “He’s been challenging me. I just ask questions, and I accept the challenge.

“I just continue to ask him questions and continue to learn.”

Bernard also emphasized that he wants to build trust with Rodgers. That would go a long way to the rookie contributing immediately in 2026.

Rodgers has set a high bar throughout his career for rookie receivers. It often takes wideouts some time to gain trust from Rodgers.

With Metcalf and Pittman, the Steelers don’t need Bernard to be a major contributor early. But it would be terrific for the Steelers offense if the rookie became a key asset in 2026.

At Alabama last season, Bernard posted 64 catches, 862 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 14.2 yards per reception in his college career.