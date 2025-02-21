Steelers Get Jumpstart on NFL Free Agency, Sign Veteran Pass Catcher: Report

Although teams can begin speaking to free agents and agree to verbal contracts beforehand, NFL free agency doesn’t officially begin until March 12. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers got off to a head start before the final weekend prior to the NFL combine.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Feb. 21 that the Steelers have signed veteran tight end Donald Parham Jr.

The Steelers don’t have to wait until March 12 to sign Parham because he wasn’t on an active NFL roster for the 2024 season. He spent the campaign on the Denver Broncos practice squad.

Prior to that, Parham played only for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers released Parham at the end of the preseason on roster cutdown day in August 2024.

In 47 games with the Chargers, Parham posted 67 catches, 764 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Steelers Add TE Depth With Donald Parham Jr.

Pittsburgh already has three tight ends under contract for the 2025 season, including the team’s second-leading pass catcher in Pat Freiermuth. Additionally, if Steelers Nation gets want it desires, Freiermuth and third-year tight end Darnell Washington will be even bigger parts of the team’s offense during 2025.

So, Parham faces an uphill battle to make the Steelers roster. But Pittsburgh added quality veteran depth at tight end with the addition of Parham.

In his last season with the Chargers, Parham posted 27 receptions with 285 receiving yards and four touchdowns. All of those totals were new career highs.

Parham played about half of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps during the 14 games he dressed in 2023. That was also a career high.

In addition to what he provided as a pass catcher, Parham registered the best pass protection grade from Pro Football Focus of his career during 2023. He also had the second-best PFF pass blocking grade on the entire Chargers roster.

Over his four-year stint with Los Angeles, though, Parham was an inconsistent blocker. He posted a poor run blocking grade in 2023 despite his strong grade in pass protection.

During 2022, his grades were the opposite. Parham did fairly well in run blocking while struggling in pass protection.

Parham didn’t block a lot in any of his seasons with the Chargers. He had just 31 pass-blocking sets in 2023 when he posted the best PFF pass protection grade of his career.

Steelers TE Depth Heading into NFL Free Agency

Since Parham might be best suited for a practice squad role again in 2025, the Steelers could still make another addition at tight end in either free agency or the draft. But with Parham now in the fold, they could also be set at tight end.

On top of Freiermuth and Washington, the Steelers also have Connor Heyward returning at tight end for 2025.

Freiermuth led the group with 65 catches, 653 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. He led all Steelers pass catchers in receptions and total touchdowns last season. Freiermuth was also second only to George Pickens in receiving yards.

Washington posted 19 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown. Heyward also had one score with six receptions and 40 receiving yards.

Pittsburgh’s fourth tight end in 2024 was veteran MyCole Pruitt, who played in Arthur Smith’s offense with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. But Pruitt is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.