Steelers Add DB to Active Roster Amid Joey Porter Jr. Uncertainty

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are waiting anxiously to see if cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will finally receive the contract extension he desires at the 11th hour Saturday. But while waiting, the Steelers announced adding a different defensive back to the roster.

The team elevated second-year defender Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 1. Slaughter will be available to play Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Assuming he appears in the game, Slaughter will be making his NFL debut. He is in his first season with the Steelers are signing a reserve/futures deal with the club in January. The Steelers waived Slaughter at the roster deadline in August, but the team brought him back on the practice squad.

The Steelers added secondary depth with uncertainty surrounding Porter’s status. It’s possible the cornerback might not play if he doesn’t get an extension before kickoff. Porter, though, is also dealing with a back injury.

Pittsburgh has the cornerback listed as questionable on its final injury report.

The Steelers-Falcons showdown will kick off at 1 pm ET at Acrisure Stadium.

Steelers Elevate DB Doneiko Slaughter From Practice Squad for Week 1

Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers announced elevating defensive back Doneiko Slaughter to the active roster for Week 1.

Slaughter began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. The defensive back, though, didn’t make the team out of training camp and then was unable to catch on with another club for the entire 2025 campaign.

Slaughter finally got another shot in the league with the Steelers. He will be on the field for the first time during the regular season Sunday.

With Slaughter, the Steelers will have a seventh defensive back on the active roster. In addition to Porter and Slaughter, the Steelers also have Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Echols, Daylen Everette available to play. Porter was the only cornerback dealing with an injury for Pittsburgh entering Week 1.

Will Joey Porter Jr. Play in Week 1?

Getty With Joey Porter Jr.’s status uncertain, the Pittsburgh Steelers elevated defensive back Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad to the active roster.

Six cornerbacks is already a little on the heavy side. So with the addition of Slaughter, it’s natural to wonder if Porter isn’t going to be available for the Steelers in Week 1.

The CB1 could sit out due to his contract or back injury. Although it did sound as though Friday that Porter was preparing to play regardless of the conclusion with his contract negotiations.

“It is what it is at this point,” Porter said Friday. “We’re going to be prepared regardless of the situation, and we’re going to play ball.”

Porter is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. The Steelers and cornerback have reportedly been trying to agree to an extension for quite some time but haven’t come to terms on a deal.

The Steelers hold a longstanding organization policy that they don’t engage in contract talks during the season. So, if Porter is going to get a new deal, it has to come before 1 pm ET Sunday.

Porter didn’t sound optimistic that will happen but after previously being mum on playing without a new deal, Porter appears content to play in Week 1 whether he gets paid or not.

The back injury, though, is another story. Look for the Steelers to add more clarity on that issue in the hours before kickoff Sunday.