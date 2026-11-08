Steelers Could Reunite With 9-Year Veteran CB at NFL Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers have featured one of the best defenses in the league over the past several weeks. But the team could still shore up a weakness at cornerback before the NFL trade deadline.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo named a few secondary options the Steelers could pursue before Tuesday’s deadline. One of his options would be a reunion with veteran Donte Jackson.

The 31-year-old played the 2024 campaign for the Steelers. After that season, he signed a 2-year, $13 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“A veteran with some history in Pittsburgh, Jackson is on an expiring contract,” wrote DeFabo. “He played best for the Steelers in zone coverages and has 23 career interceptions.”

In 2024, Jackson posted 38 combined tackles with eight pass defenses and five interceptions with the Steelers. His five interceptions set a new career high although Jackson also had four picks for the Chargers last season.

Veteran CB Donte Jackson Potential Steelers NFL Trade Target

Pundits weighed throughout the bye week whether the Steelers would make a big move for a wide receiver. It’s uncertain, though, if the team is prepared to offer what it will take to make a significant trade.

However, if the Steelers do make a big trade, it will very likely be for a wideout. Furthermore, the Steelers are unlikely to make two major additions to their roster through trades at the deadline.

That doesn’t mean general manager Omar Khan couldn’t acquire a cornerback and wideout Tuesday. But if he does, then the cornerback will likely be a bargain deal.

Jackson fits that mold, and his familiarity with the organization would be a plus. Jackson played for the previous coaching staff, but a lot of Pittsburgh’s defensive starters are the same.

Although he played just one year in black and gold, as DeFabo mentioned, Jackson excelled with the Steelers. It would be natural for the organization to want him back to help the team contend for a playoff run.

The Steelers are second in passing touchdowns allowed and 10th in net yards yielded per pass attempt this season. But, they are 17th in total passing yards allowed.