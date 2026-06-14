Steelers’ Drew Allar Speaks out on Aaron Rodgers Relationship

Team insiders documented last year how much Aaron Rodgers helped Will Howard during his first spring and summer with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 2026 rookie quarterback Drew Allar shared with reporters last week that Rodgers is now doing the same thing for him.

Allar told the media during the final week of the team’s offseason workouts that he is learning from every signal-caller in the Steelers quarterback room. But as expected, Allar is using Rodgers as a resource the most.

“Aaron’s been a huge help to not only me but to the whole room. But with me specifically, he’s pulled me aside during practice to talk through some drill work or things to focus on throughout different drills,” Allar said on June 9. “In the film room, just asking me questions of what I was seeing, what I was looking at, and why. Just giving me a lot of knowledge.

“I’m really excited to keep learning from him.

“Obviously, he’s one of the best to ever do it in this game, so the opportunity I have is one I’m not gonna take for granted. Just learn from him and everybody in that room.”

The Steelers drafted Allar at No. 76 overall in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. At the time, Rodgers wasn’t on the team’s roster.

But Rodgers is now back to start another season in Pittsburgh. Allar is learning to potentially serve as the team’s QB3 during his rookie campaign.